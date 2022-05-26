ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ooni’s flash summer sale is coming in hot with 20% off pizza ovens and more

By Lois Borny
 3 days ago

Whether you’re reaching for olives, veggies or – dare we say it – pinapple as your topping of choice, there’s no denying that pizza holds a special place in our hearts. And while buying frozen or ordering in can certainly have its perks, a pizza oven could take your garden soirée to the next level.

They’re not cheap mind, but, and here’s the good news, IndyBest approved pizza oven extraordinaire Ooni has just dropped its once-in-a-blue-moon sale. This means everything from ovens and accessories to ingredients and oven bundles are up for grabs for less.

Serving up 20 per cent off its full range of portable outdoor ovens , the sale kicks off today (and ends 31 May) with everthing you could ever need to embody your inner Pizzaiolo, whether you’re impressing guests or firing up a margarita for one.

You can also snap up savings on ingredients and toppings too, from dough and mozzarella to pizza sauce and olives – and that’s inlcuding vegan (was £45.59 , now £36.47, Ooni.com ) and gluten-free bundles (was £53.24, now £42.59, Ooni.com ).

Not to be sniffed at, these discounts even rival the pizza afficioando’s Black Friday prices – arguably the wildest shopping event of the year – so if you’ve been pining after the brand’s selection there’s no better time to shop.

As well as a sleek line-up of wood-fired, gas and multi-fuel models that fire up pizzas in just one minute, now’s the chance to snap up pizza cutters, topping stations and other handy accessories, as well as oven bundles, at especially delectable price points.

If you’re peckish for a slice of the savings then keep reading – naturally, we’ve popped in our favourite outdoor pizza oven to level up your next cookout, and some ingredinets to get the (dough)ball rolling.

Ooni koda 12: Was £299, now £239.20: Ooni.com

Reigning supreme in our edit of the best outdoor pizza ovens , our tester raved about this wood, charcoal and gas model, noting how they’ve also ventured into cooking juicy steaks and fajita mixes in it too. They said, “No more than 90 seconds of cooking gave us a 12in pizza with the perfect blend of oozing cheese and crispy toppings, as well as lovely charring around the well-puffed crust.”

Ooni karu 12 multi-fuel pizza oven: Was £299, now £239.20, Ooni.com

Hitting 500C in 15 minutes and cooking pizza in one, this model won our approval in our full review , where our tester apreciated its ability to fire up 12in pizzas with minimal fuss. Perfect for pizza stations away from home, the portable options weighs in at just 12g, while our tester also liked that, as a multi-fiel option, you’re treated to “gas for ultimate control of flame and temperature, charcoal to expand the range of dishes you can produce and, of course, wood for the traditional trattoria flavour.”

Ooni fyra 12 wood pellet pizza oven: Was £249, now £199.20, Ooni.com

If you’re keen to give wood-fuelled a go, this model actually feeds the wood pellets into the fire for you – freeing up more time for cocktail sipping on sun-soaked patios. Ooni also assures us that these little pellets leave behind minimal ash, and a 3kg bag should sustain pizza bonanzas for two to three hours (was £9.99, now £7.99, Ooni.com ).

Ooni karu 16 essentials bundle: Was £883.97, now £707.17, Ooni.com

Featuring the multi fuel karu 16, which happens to be the heftiest oven in Ooni line-up for cooking 16in pizzas, this bundle is on hand to fire up a feast – whether you’re roasting, searing or baking. For flipping your creations from oven to plate, there’s a 16in pizza peel included alongside a gas burner and waterproof cover, to protect your new pride and joy.

Neapolitan-style pizza bundle: Was £43.24, now £34.59, Ooni.com

Everything you need to get cracking on your first home-made Neapolitan-style pizza, Ooni has selected this chef’s bundle which includes fior di latte cheese sliced and ready to go, San Marzano tomatoes and a bottling of basil oil for the finishing flourish.

Prepped for summer cookouts? Fire up the best gas BBQs from the likes of Weber and Char-Broil

IN THIS ARTICLE
RESTAURANTS
