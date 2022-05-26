ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Wealthy couple married for five months ‘spent 18 months fighting over money’

By Brian Farmer
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wrKAp_0fr2MZ6z00

A wealthy couple married for around five months ran up lawyers’ bills of more than £1 million during an 18-month fight over money, a judge said.

Mr Justice Peel oversaw the pair’s fight at a recent private family court hearing in London and has outlined detail in a judgment published online.

The judge said they had “litigated bitterly” and told how one row was over the ownership of a Steinway piano.

He has not named the man and woman, who married and separated in 2020 and lived in London, in his ruling.

Such cases should be easy to resolve. Not so here; the parties have litigated bitterly, at enormous cost and in minute forensic detail for over a year and a half

Mr Justice Peel

But he said they were both in their 50s and said their standard of living had been “close” to “luxurious”.

He said the man, an American who worked in the software industry, and the woman, a musician, met in 2018.

“(They) were married for no more than about five months and have no children,” said Mr Justice Peel in his ruling.

“Such cases should be easy to resolve.

“Not so here; the parties have litigated bitterly, at enormous cost and in minute forensic detail for over a year and a half.”

He said both had run up legal costs of more than £600,000.

Mr Justice Peel, who is based in the Family Division of the High Court in London, ordered the man to pay the woman £750,000.

He said the woman had “pre-owned, non-marital property” and would leave the marriage “debt free” and with total assets of more than £1 million.

The man had offered £400,000, though the woman had wanted a package worth several million pounds.

Mr Justice Peel said the woman had argued that the man had given her his Steinway piano as a present. The man disagreed.

The judge ruled that the man should keep the piano.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Family of rape witness told he was ‘dead meat’ before being shot fear his killer will never be found

The family of a victim who was shot after giving evidence to court for a rape trial has said they fear they will never see justice over his death. Abraham Badru was just 14 when he was handed a bravery award for helping rescue a woman who was being seriously sexually assaulted and later gave evidence in court against the suspects.He was shot dead outside his home twelve years later after living in fear of retribution from those he helped convict, staying indoors, covering his face and changing his name. Now, the victim’s family believe there is a “potential major...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

NYC subway riders fail to intervene as woman pleads for help in attack

A video has emerged of a woman on the New York City subway pleading for help as a man assaults her while other riders ignore her. The video first began spreading on Wednesday after The Daily Dot published a story about the incident. In the footage, a man in a white hoodie stalks through a subway car screaming expletives and sits down in a seat. The other passengers near the man slide away after he sits down. One woman, who the man sat directly next to, tries to leave, but he reaches up and grabs her hair and yanks her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mr#American
The Independent

French financier commits suicide while touring $2.3m New York apartment

A French financier reportedly asked a real estate agent if he could view the balcony of a luxury New York apartment he was viewing before he died by apparent suicide.A police spokesperson confirmed to the New York Post that Charles-Henry Kurzen, 43, was viewing a unit at 100 United Nations Plaza on the 32nd floor in Midtown at around 1:15pm on Thursday afternoon and was later found on the third-floor patio below.The French businessman, who had moved to Brooklyn from Paris over two decades ago, had reportedly asked the real estate agent if he could view the balcony of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer says ruling in favour of Johnny Depp would make jurors an ‘accomplice’ to his abuse

Amber Heard’s attorney has told jurors that ruling in favour of Johnny Depp would make them an “accomplice” to his abuse and to his “campaign of global humiliation”, as the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation neared a dramatic close on Friday morning.Attorney Benjamin Rottenborn delivered closing statements to the court in Fairfax, Virginia, where he warned that Mr Depp’s argument that he was not abusive to Ms Heard sends a “message” to survivors of domestic abuse everywhere.“In trying to convince you that Mr Depp has carried his burden of proof in proving that he was never abusive to Amber on even...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
The Independent

Autopsy confirms elderly man who was beaten up ‘on suspicion of being Muslim’ died of assault

The postmortem report of a 65-year-old man with mental disabilities, who was beaten up in an Islamophobic attack in India earlier this month, has confirmed that he died of injuries sustained during the assault.Bhanwarlal Jain, a resident of Sirsi village of Ratlam district in Madhya Pradesh, was returning from Rajasthan when he lost his way and instead travelled to the similar-sounding Sarsi village in Neemuch. He reportedly went missing on 15 May and was found dead on 19 May. Authorities handed over the body to Jain’s family after circulating messages and images on social media. Subsequently, a widely-circulated video...
SOCIETY
BBC

Hunter White: Baby died after father fell asleep on sofa

Two parents have been sentenced for cruelty to a baby who died from asphyxiation after his father fell asleep on a sofa while holding him. Nottingham Crown Court heard two-week-old Hunter White could not breathe after he slipped down between his father and the sofa. The court was told father...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

‘Unlimited didn’t exactly mean unlimited’: A U.K. recruitment firm scraps unlimited leave after finding it gave employees anxiety

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Even as major companies embrace the idea of unlimited leave to woo talent, one U.K. firm is ditching the practice after finding that the policy actually caused more employee burnout, as staff felt too anxious to dictate their own schedules.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Social workers forced out of homes due to abuse after Arthur Labinjo-Hughes case

Social workers have had to leave their homes because of abuse and threats following the trial of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’s killers, a council boss has said.Nick Page, chief executive of Solihull Council, said the murder of the six-year-old in June 2020 had “devastated” the community.He was responding to the publication of a national review by the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel, commissioned in December 2021 after the deaths of Arthur and also 16-month-old Star Hobson, to look at what could be done to prevent things from going so “horrifyingly wrong” in future.Arthur was murdered by his stepmother Emma Tustin at their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘No fault’ evictions rise by 63% as private renters hit by cost of living crisis

Private tenants are facing a massive spike in landlords launching “no fault” eviction proceedings, just as the cost of living crisis pushes a growing number of renters into debt.The latest figures show there were just over 3,700 evictions by private landlords in England and Wales between January and March – an increase by over a third (38 per cent) on the previous quarter.Crisis said a rising number of private renters were getting “sucked” into the living cost crisis, as the homelessness charity condemned “government inaction over the spiralling costs of energy, rent and food”.The charity also highlighted that more than...
HOMELESS
BBC

Nottingham woman stole funds raised after baby girl's death

A woman who raised £1,000 in memory of a baby girl but then stole the money has been jailed. Chanel Bailey, 26, from Nottingham, set up the campaign after befriending a woman whose premature baby had died. Police said she withdrew £935 from the account on 21 January 2020....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

669K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy