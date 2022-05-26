ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Passenger trains could be blocked to prioritise freight during strikes

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Kaaq_0fr2MILs00

Passenger trains could be blocked from station platforms by parked freight services during strikes, an industry leader has warned.

John Smith , chief executive of firm GB Railfreight, told the PA news agency the measure may be required if a skeleton timetable is implemented during industrial action.

Fears have been raised that staff walkouts could lead to much of the rail network being closed, affecting petrol and diesel supplies and the delivery of goods to shops.

Union leaders will decide next week when to call strikes after workers overwhelmingly backed industrial action over jobs, pay and conditions.

We're going to need to park freight trains in railway stations

John Smith, GB Railfreight

On Tuesday, transport minister Baroness Vere said it is “very important that we try and prioritise rail freight wherever we can because it’s very important to supply chains”.

Freight operators are holding discussions with Network Rail about the impact from strikes by its signallers.

It is possible that around 80% of services will be cut, with trains running for just part of the day and only on main lines.

Mr Smith, who chairs the freight board at sector body the Rail Delivery Group, said: “If we’re only running for 12 hours (a day), we’re going to need to park freight trains in railway stations until the next 12-hour period arises and we can start moving again.

“We have trains that (currently) run around the clock.

“One of the key problems we have with a 12-hour timetable is our trains frequently only do one rotation a day around the 24-hour clock, to load them, to get to where they’re going, to unload them and to bring them back.

“If the railway is only open (for) 12 hours then they’re only halfway there or they’re stuck in the middle of nowhere.

“The prioritisation of rail freight within a strike would be very much about saying ‘You can’t run your passenger train, we’re going to have to park in that station platform’.

“That remains to be seen. We’re in debate with Network Rail around what a timetable looks like and how that might work.”

Mr Smith predicted that disruption to fuel supplies and the transportation of goods arriving at ports will be what “the man on the street starts to see first” from the strikes.

He said freight trains deliver most of the road fuel in the Midlands so industrial action could result in some of the region’s forecourts running out of petrol and diesel, which “quickly leads to panic-buying”.

But his “biggest fear” is that the threat of strikes could persuade businesses to delay making the switch from moving goods by road to rail as part of decarbonisation efforts.

He said some company bosses may feel “now is not the time” to invest in rail freight infrastructure, believing that the railways are “not a reliable supply chain” due to potential walkouts.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators overwhelmingly backed industrial action in a ballot.

The union will have to give two weeks’ notice of strikes, which could start in mid-June.

The Government and rail firms criticised the move, calling it “hugely disappointing and premature”, and warning the action could affect the rail industry’s recovery from the damage caused by coronavirus.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Rail worker killed by train was distracted, rail investigation report finds

A railway worker who died when he was hit by a train in south-west London had become "distracted from his primary safety critical role", a report says. Tyler Byrne, 30, of Aldershot, Hampshire, was working on track between Surbiton and Weybridge in February 2021 when he was struck by the 76mph (112 km/h) South Western Railway train.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Plan to prevent food shortages amid fears of ‘biggest rail strike in modern history’

Contingency plans have been put in place in a bid to prevent food and petrol shortages after the RMT warned that “potentially the biggest rail strike in modern history” could hit the network next month.The trade union has balloted its 40,000 members for strike action in a vote that closes on Tuesday next week. The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association is also consulting staff on a possible strike and said it will co-ordinate with the RMT.The looming action has caused rail bosses to start making plans such as prioritising freight trains over passenger services to ensure petrol and food supplies do...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Rail strike threat over pay not unreasonable, says union

A rail workers' union has said its demands for a pay rise are "not unreasonable", after its members voted to hold a national strike. The RMT Union said some railway workers have had their pay frozen for three years. On Tuesday, RMT members at track operator Network Rail and 13...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Railway workers vote for ‘biggest strike in modern history’

Railway workers have voted overwhelmingly to strike in a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions, the RMT union has announced.The result was announced within four hours of the ballot of more than 40,000 railway workers closing.The RMT said: “Railway workers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action across Network Rail and the train operating companies, in the biggest endorsement for industrial action by railway workers since privatisation.”Eddie Dempsey, assistant general secretary of the RMT, told BBC Today: “Some of our members are in the third year of a pay freeze.“Most of our membership is on around £24,000.“We kept this...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freight Trains#Freight Rail#Passenger Trains#Rail Freight#Network Rail#The Rail Delivery Group
BBC

Lorry strikes railway bridge and sheds paint over road

A road was closed for about 12 hours after a lorry struck a bridge and shed a "substantial amount" of paint. National Highways said the HGV hit the Watling Street railway bridge on the A5 between the A47 and the M69 in Hinckley, Leicestershire, at about 23:30 BST on Friday.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Shrewsbury and Hereford rail line reopens after train hit digger

Rail services have resumed between Shrewsbury and Hereford after a fire broke out on board a train when it hit a mini digger abandoned on the tracks. About 50 people were evacuated at Craven Arms in Shropshire on Sunday evening after the collision caused fuel to leak and start a fire.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Rail services in Wales hit after train crashed with digger in Shropshire

Rail services in Wales will be affected for the rest of the year after train caught fire when it hit a mini digger abandoned on the tracks, bosses said. Dozens of people were evacuated at Craven Arms in Shropshire on Sunday after the crash with the stolen digger caused fuel to leak and start a fire.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
BBC

New 4.2% pay offer for ScotRail drivers

ScotRail train drivers have been offered a 4.2% pay rise and improved conditions, according to their union. It follows a day of negotiations between the rail company and Aslef. The union's Scottish organiser, Kevin Lindsay, said the improved pay offer would be put to members for their consideration. ScotRail, which...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Railway workers vote overwhelmingly to strike

Railway workers have voted overwhelmingly to strike in a bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions, threatening massive disruption to the network in the coming weeks.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 15 train operators backed launching a campaign of industrial action.The union’s leaders will now decide when to call strikes, which will bring huge parts of the network to a standstill.The union said it was the biggest endorsement for industrial action by railway workers since privatisation.Our NEC will now meet to discuss a timetable for strike action from mid-June, but we sincerely hope...
TRAFFIC
BBC

ScotRail adds late trains to emergency timetable

ScotRail has added more late-night train services to its timetable this weekend. The nationalised rail operator announced extra trains on major routes just hours before the temporary weekend schedule was due to start. The company has been heavily criticised for slashing services on its weekday routes, with some terminating up...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Travel news - live: Elizabeth line resumes service following Paddington evacuation

Paddington Station was evacuated this morning, just two hours after the first Elizabeth line train departed from the London hub.The much-anticipated transport link, also known as Crossrail, finally opened today following a nearly £19bn spend and a more than 40-month delay.Hundreds of train enthusiasts queued at Paddington and Abbey Wood stations well before 6am, with the first train departing on time at 6.33am from Paddington.However, by 8.37am, passengers were sharing videos of Paddington being evacuated due to what Transport for London (TfL) has described as a “fire alert”. Service resumed shortly afterwards, with the evacuation lasting around eight minutes....
TRAFFIC
BBC

Electric car rapid charging costs soar, says RAC

The cost of rapidly charging an electric car has risen sharply as energy costs soar, the RAC has said. However, electric car charging still remains cheaper than petrol and diesel, the motoring organisation said. Rises in electricity and gas prices, in part since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are behind the...
GAS PRICE
The Independent

Stagecoach strikes £20m deal to snap up east London buses

Stagecoach has sealed a £20 million deal to buy Kelsian Group’s east London bus operations.The travel business said it has “entered into binding agreements” to purchase the operations, which also include a deport at Lea Interchange, for an initial £10 million followed by £1 million each year for 10 years after the move is completed.Kelsian’s east London operation operates 11 contracts on behalf of Transport for London (TfL), using a fleet of around 150 buses, with an annual turnover of around £38 million.It said the move is “a good strategic fit” alongside Stagecoach’s existing London operations.Stagecoach added that the new...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Half-term travel: Dover passengers 'stuck for hours' at border control

Some passengers trying to leave the UK via Dover say they have been stuck "for hours" due to a lack of open French border control booths. Disruption began on Saturday as travellers experienced extremely busy roads and cancelled Easyjet flights as the half-term getaway began. P&O Ferries said delays were...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Dublin Airport ‘to compensate passengers’ who miss flights due to queues

Dublin Airport has admitted that mistakes were made after it was forced to warn passengers that some could miss flights due to lengthy queues.Officials at Dublin Airport had earlier warned of “significant queues” for passengers at the country’s main airport.Some travelling were told they could miss flights due to the extent of the queues, with 50,000 passengers expected to pass through the airport on Sunday.Officials pledged to try to compensate all passengers who have missed flights or had plans disrupted, if additional costs are incurred.Due to significant queues inside the terminal for check-in, bag drop & security, passengers queueing outside...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Wrightbus: Ballymena firm to supply 60 hydrogen buses to Germany

Wrightbus, the Ballymena-based manufacturer, has won a contract to supply up to 60 hydrogen-powered buses to an operator in Germany. RVK, which operates bus services in Cologne, will buy the vehicles over the next two years. Wrightbus executive chairman Jo Bamford said it was a "significant" deal. It is the...
TRAFFIC
Fast Company

Inside the gargantuan engineering feat of London’s $25 billion Elizabeth Line

One of Europe’s largest engineering projects has finally drawn to a close. Once known as Crossrail, the $25 billion Elizabeth Line counts 10 new stations, 73 miles of tracks, and more than 900 miles of cable supplying the new subway line with power, lighting, and air-conditioning. It opened to much fanfare yesterday, but the behemoth project began 13 years ago—when a gigantic 500-foot-long machine bore through the subterrane beneath the capital.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

669K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy