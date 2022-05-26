ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

I-55 lane closures for new ramps to begin June 6

By David Royer
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lane closures for a major construction project at the Interstate 55/Crump Boulevard interchange will begin June 6, TDOT said.

The I-55 southbound ramp will be down to one lane. One lane, and the shoulder, of I-55 south will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. beginning that Monday. Two southbound lanes of the interstate will remain open.

The temporary closures are expected to last eight months.

The $141 million project will build new through-traffic lanes for I-55, eliminating the need for the slow-moving cloverleaf ramps at that interchange.

A new roundabout will be built at Crump Boulevard. The project also includes repairs to the I-55 river bridge deck.

The entire project is expected to be complete in 2025, TDOT has said.

More project information and updates can be found here .

