I-55 lane closures for new ramps to begin June 6
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lane closures for a major construction project at the Interstate 55/Crump Boulevard interchange will begin June 6, TDOT said.
The I-55 southbound ramp will be down to one lane. One lane, and the shoulder, of I-55 south will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. beginning that Monday. Two southbound lanes of the interstate will remain open.
The temporary closures are expected to last eight months.
The $141 million project will build new through-traffic lanes for I-55, eliminating the need for the slow-moving cloverleaf ramps at that interchange.
A new roundabout will be built at Crump Boulevard. The project also includes repairs to the I-55 river bridge deck.
The entire project is expected to be complete in 2025, TDOT has said.
More project information and updates can be found here .
