94WIP announces new 'Ray Didinger internship program'

SportsRadio94WIP announced "The Ray Didinger Internship Program" on Thursday morning, during Didinger's final appearance on Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show.

Didinger was surprised by the announcement.

"This is not a bit?" Didinger asked. "Wow, that's really nice. That's great. If we can help get some kids get a start in this business, a rung on the ladder, that's great."

Ray’s final segment with Angelo Cataldi and The WIP Morning Show and there is a big announcement in store! Video note: sound kicks out in the middle but hang with it... it comes back! Posted by Sportsradio WIP on Thursday, May 26, 2022

This certificate was framed for The Godfather.

Didinger, 75, announced his retirement on May 8th and his final shows on 94WIP with Glen Macnow will be on Saturday, May 28th and Sunday, May 29th from 10am to 1pm.