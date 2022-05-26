ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray Didinger

94WIP announces new 'Ray Didinger internship program'

By 94 Wip Staff
 2 days ago

SportsRadio94WIP announced "The Ray Didinger Internship Program" on Thursday morning, during Didinger's final appearance on Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show.

Didinger was surprised by the announcement.

"This is not a bit?" Didinger asked. "Wow, that's really nice. That's great. If we can help get some kids get a start in this business, a rung on the ladder, that's great."

This certificate was framed for The Godfather.

Ray Didinger internship Photo credit 94WIP

Didinger, 75, announced his retirement on May 8th and his final shows on 94WIP with Glen Macnow will be on Saturday, May 28th and Sunday, May 29th from 10am to 1pm.

