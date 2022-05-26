ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cannes Directors’ Fortnight: Lea Seydoux-led ‘One Fine Morning’ Wins Best European Film Prize

By John Hopewell
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Starring Léa Seydoux,  Mia Hansen-Løve’s “One Fine Morning” won this year’s Europa Cinemas Cannes Label for best European film at the 2022 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight.

Announced Thursday by Europa Cinemas, ahead of the closing ceremony this evening, the prize is one of two at Directors Fortnight , and awarded by one of the sidebar’s partners given the section is non-competitive.

A second partner plaudit, the SACD Prize, handed out by France’s Writers’ Guild,  will be announced later today at an awards ceremony.

“One Fine Morning” was always a frontrunner for a prize at Directors’ Fortnight, though never a shoo-in. The award comes just three days after Sony Pictures Classics announced it had acquired North American, Latin American and Middle East rights to the film.

Marking Hansen-Løve’s return to Directors’ Fortnight after Cannes competition player “Bergman Island,” “One Fine Morning” stars Séydoux as a woman stretched between long-time single motherhood, an increasingly ailing father and complicated new love affair.

“After two uneven English-language features, Mia Hansen-Løve returns to French, and to form, in this gently moving reflection on parenting one’s children and parents at once,” Variety’s Guy Lodge observed in his Cannes review.

“It’s a welcome change of pace, too, for the ubiquitous Léa Seydoux, recently seen on screen as almost everything (Bond girl, body-horror muse, glamazonic national symbol) but an ordinary woman, and projecting a warm sense of human wear and tear that we too rarely get to see from her,” he added.

“Mia Hansen-Løve’s ‘One Fine Morning’ is a beautifully made film with very relatable and well-drawn characters. Her observation of human life is astutely drawn – the tussle for a single mother between her child, her sick father and her lover,” a Europa Cinemas Network jury said.

It added: “We all appreciated her subtle cinematic style and her magnificent editing. Léa Seydoux is as superb as ever. The Europa Cinemas Label will help maximise the film’s presence on screens around Europe at a time when competition for space has never been higher.”

“One Fine Morning” is a Les Films Pelleas production. The producers are Philippe Martin, Gerhard Meixner and David Thion. International sales are handled by Les Films du Losange

Created at the Directors’ Fortnight in 2003, the Label’s juries are made up of managers of theaters belonging to the Europa Cinemas Network. Label movies receive incentives for their promotion. Europa Cinemas exhibitors are also encouraged to extend Label-winning titles’ run at their theaters.

The Cannes Europa Cinemas Label jury this year comprised Sarah Beaufol (Cinéma La Comète, Châlons-en Champagne, France); Truls Foss (Vega Scene, Oslo, Norway);  Anita Pócsová (Cinema Lumière, Bratislava, Slovak Republic) and Igor Stankovic (Kombank dvorana, Belgrade, Serbia).

The Label is also awarded at Berlin, Venice, Karlovy Vary and Locarno.  Recipients of the Label honoured at Cannes in the past include: “A Ciambra,” “Mustang,” “12:08 East of Bucharest,” “La Pivellina,” “Le Quattro Volte,” “The Repentant,” “The Selfish Giant,” “Les Combattants,” “Mercenaire” and “Alice et le Maire” and “A Chiara” last year.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Title ‘A Male’ Exposes the Ravages of Traditional Manhood

Click here to read the full article. Playing Directors’ Fortnight, Fabián Hernández’s “A Male” (“Un Varón”) underscores just how much Colombian cinema has evolved in recent years, in both technique and kind of storytelling.  A meditation on manhood sold by Dubai-based Cercamon and seen at San Sebastian’s WIP Latin last year, it turns on 16-year-old Carlos (Dylan Felipe Ramírez Espitia), glimpses of his deep turmoil shining through a stoic facade.  His mother in jail, his sister on the game,Carlos lives in a central Bogotá homeless shelter in central Bogotá.Over Christmas, he wanders his local streets, dominated by the ideal of the alpha...
MOVIES
Variety

Ray Liotta Tributes Pour In From Viola Davis, Jamie Lee Curtis and More: ‘Passionate, Brilliant Actor’

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood tributes are pouring in for Ray Liotta, the distinctive “Goodfellas” actor who died suddenly at 67 years old. The actor was in the Dominican Republic at the time of his death shooting the movie “Dangerous Waters.” Liotta went to sleep and never woke up, the actor’s publicist confirmed. Liotta is forever known for his performance as mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas.” His other well-regarded roles include playing Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams.” Additional credits include “Blow,” “Killing Them Softly,” “The Place Beyond the Pines” and “Marriage Story.” The actor...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Donald Trump’s Media Company Wants Pro-Gun Programming, Other ‘Non-Woke’ Content for Streaming Service

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump’s media company plans to launch a subscription-streaming service stocked with a range of right-wing content — including “shows that embrace the Second Amendment” and “Trump-specific programming” — a Netflix-style offering squarely pitched at his MAGA followers. The new programming focus for Trump’s prospective subscription VOD service was outlined Friday in a regulatory filing by Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that intends to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. Trump’s company earlier this year launched Truth Social, a rival social networking service very similar to Twitter (from which...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Tom Cruise is dapper in a classic black tuxedo while co-star Jennifer Connelly looks flawless in a chic metallic gown as they arrive at the Top Gun: Maverick screening before actor wins an honorary Palme d’Or award during Cannes Film Festival

Leading man Tom Cruise and his co-star Jennifer Connelly dressed to impress on Wednesday as they arrived at the star-studded premiere of their film Top Gun: Maverick premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. The actor, 59, who reprised his famous role as LT...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
Luis Tosar
Person
Lea Seydoux
Daily Mail

Sharon Stone, 64, brings old Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera as she models a fitted red gown and shades at Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis

Sharon Stone brought a touch of old Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera on Wednesday evening as she attended the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis. The screen veteran, 64, belied her age in a sweeping red gown that clung to her slender physique as she walked the red carpet at the event, held on the resort town's famous Croisette.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Kate Beckinsale Set To Star In Spy Thriller ‘Canary Black’ For ‘Taken’ Director Pierre Morel & Anton — Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Kate Beckinsale (Underworld) has been set to star in action spy thriller Canary Black from Taken and Peppermint director Pierre Morel. Producer, financier and sales firm Anton (Greenland) is launching the project for the Cannes market. The Matthew Kennedy (Inheritance) script will see Beckinsale play top level CIA agent Avery Graves who is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save her kidnapped husband. Cut off from her team, she turns to her underworld contacts to survive and help locate the coveted intelligence that the kidnappers want. The project is being produced by Anton’s Sebastien...
MOVIES
CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Les Films Du Losange#Cannes Directors#European#Writers Guild#Sony Pictures Classics#North American#Latin American
WWD

Cannes Celebrates 75th Anniversary With Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise and Kristen Stewart

Click here to read the full article. Before Queen Elizabeth II’s, there’s another platinum jubilee on the calendar this summer and this one involves red carpet royalty. Tom Cruise, Julia Roberts, Anthony Hopkins and Kristen Stewart are among the luminaries who will stride the famous steps at this year’s Cannes Film Festival to celebrate its 75th birthday, which opens Tuesday night. Cruise will bring his megawatt star power to town with the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick,” the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 film that propelled him to global fame as a hot shot pilot. It’s been 30 years since he...
MOVIES
Variety

How Sean Penn’s ‘Gaslit’ Transformation Came Down to an Unexpected Prosthetic

Click here to read the full article. Turning Julia Roberts into 1970s political wife Martha Mitchell for Starz series “Gaslit” called for a light touch from the hairstyling, makeup and effects team — unlike the heavy prosthetics and bald cap sported by co-star Sean Penn. In the eight-part series, which comes to an end June 5, Penn is unrecognizable as Attorney General John Mitchell, while Roberts’ portrayal of his then-wife Martha, who would become a key player in bringing the Watergate scandal to light, relies on a combination of subtle touches. For Oscar-winning special effects makeup artist Kazu Hiro, it was all...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

amfAR Cannes Goes Wild for Christina Aguilera, Ricky Martin — and $215,000 Statue of Emma Watson as Mermaid

Click here to read the full article. It was after 1 a.m. in Antibes when Christina Aguilera performed at the 28th annual amfAR gala at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday morning. Inside a tent at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, overlooking the Mediterranean sea, a lux crowd of European high rollers crowded the stage as Michelle Rodriguez took the mic to introduce the night’s headliner. “Five-time Grammy Award winning … is going to bless you with her voice …” “Six! Six!” the crowd of fans shouted back, correcting the “Fast & Furious” star on the number of Grammys Aguilera has actually won. Yes,...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Adds Warning Card to ‘Stranger Things 4’ Premiere Following Uvalde School Shooting (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is adding a warning card to the “Stranger Things 4” premiere in light of the shooting on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which left 21 people dead — including 19 children and two teachers. The warning card, which will show up for viewers in the U.S. when the episodes launch on Friday, reads: “We filmed this season of ‘Stranger Things’ a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Norway
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
UPI News

Kristen Stewart attends 'Crimes of the Future' premiere at Cannes

May 24 (UPI) -- Kristen Stewart walked the red carpet Monday at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The 32-year-old actress attended the premiere of her film Crimes of the Future at the Palais des Festivals. Stewart wore a jeweled high-neck crop top and a white skirt from Chanel. The actress...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Letitia Wright in ‘The Silent Twins’: Film Review | Cannes 2022

Adapted by screenwriter Andrea Seigel (Laggies) from journalist Marjorie Wallace’s non-fiction book of the same name, drama The Silent Twins explores the rich imaginative world but often unhappy real lives of outsider artists June (Letitia Wright) and Jennifer (Tamara Lawrance) Gibbons. The identical twin sisters, born in 1963 to a pair of Windrush-generation immigrants from Barbados and raised in Wales, chose to not speak to anyone other than each other for many years. Nevertheless, they wrote pages upon pages of highly eccentric but oddly compelling poetry and prose, which director Agnieszka Smoczynska (The Lure) and her team have adapted into lyrics...
MOVIES
Variety

Alan White, Drummer for Yes and John Lennon, Dies at 72

Click here to read the full article. Alan White, longtime drummer of progressive-rock titans Yes who also played with John Lennon and George Harrison, died Thursday at his Seattle home after a short illness, his family and the band reported on social media. No further details were immediately announced; he was 72. His family added in a Facebook post: “Throughout his life and six-decade career, Alan was many things to many people: a certified rock star to fans around the world; band mate to a select few, and gentleman and friend to all who met him.” While best known for his...
SEATTLE, WA
Variety

Jeff Bridges Was ‘Close to Dying’ After Getting COVID While on Chemo: ‘I Was Ready to Go’

Click here to read the full article. Jeff Bridges revealed to People magazine that he was “pretty close to dying” after contracting COVID while on chemotherapy for cancer. The Oscar winner announced in October 2020 that he was diagnosed with lymphoma. Bridges told People that he had “a 12-by-9-inch tumor” in his body. “It was like a child in my body. It didn’t hurt or anything,” the actor said. To fight the cancer, Bridges almost immediately started chemotherapy by infusion and then later oral chemotherapy. The chemo proved successful prior to the COVID diagnosis. “They got a cocktail that worked, and oh...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Ray Liotta Finished Filming ‘Cocaine Bear’ and Apple’s True-Crime Series ‘Black Bird’ Before Death

Click here to read the full article. Ray Liotta had several films and a television series in the works before his sudden death on Thursday at age 67. At least two projects, Universal’s wild drug-filled thriller “Cocaine Bear” and the Apple TV Plus limited series “Black Bird,” had already completed production and should be released according to schedule, sources say. Liotta died in his sleep while shooting “Dangerous Waters” in the Dominican Republic. The indie movie began production over a month ago, but it’s not clear where they were in terms of filming. John Barr is directing “Dangerous Waters,” a thriller...
MLB
Reuters

Elvis fever grips Cannes ahead of Luhrmann biopic premiere

CANNES, France, May 25 (Reuters) - The King of Rock 'n' Roll died 45 years ago, but Elvis fever was alive in Cannes on Wednesday as fans delighted at seeing an impersonator stroll down the resort city's famed promenade, La Croisette. The Elvis lookalike, real name Eryl Prayer, was in...
MOVIES
Variety

Bo Hopkins, Actor in ‘American Graffiti’ and Sam Peckinpah Classics, Dies at 80

Click here to read the full article. Bo Hopkins, the actor who has appeared in classics like “American Graffiti,” “The Wild Bunch,” “Midnight Express” and “The Getaway,” died Friday. He was 80 years old. Hopkins’ death was confirmed on the actor’s official website. “It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away,” reads a statement on the website. “Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you.” The actor was born William Hopkins...
GREENVILLE, SC
Variety

Daniel Brühl and Macaulay Culkin Join Pandemic Thriller ‘Rich Flu’

Click here to read the full article. Daniel Brühl and Macaulay Culkin have joined the cast of Spanish director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s pandemic themed thriller “Rich Flu.” They will be starring opposite Rosamund Pike, who had previously been announced as the lead. Cameras are now set to roll this fall on the high-concept social thriller in which a deadly disease starts killing off the richest people on the planet. At first it strikes the billionaires, then the multi-millionaires, and so on. With the whole world panicking and headed for collapse, people are trying to flood the market with assets they no longer want, in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Variety

64K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy