Planting tips from the MSU Extension to help your garden grow

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, a group of community volunteers helped make the downtown Iron Mountain area bloom. It was the 10th annual Work Bee, where volunteers and the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) placed hanging baskets, petunias and other plants around the area. Some flowers were planted outside the local police and fire departments as well as the post office.
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gwinn pastry shop closed its doors for the last time Saturday. Towners Pastry and Chocolate closed both its Gwinn and Marquette locations today. The owners, Jake and Katie Bonzer, are moving to Florida so Katie can be a chocolatier at Disney World. Employees said community...
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum is now open for its summer season. You can walk through the museum or catch a tour underground every Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through September. The museum’s director, Craig Ilmonen, shares what you can expect at the...
BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Perkins Park in Big Bay is now open for the summer season and they’re expecting a busy year. The campground offers more than 70 sites ranging from rustic yurts to sites with full hook up. They also have a boat launch and barrier-free access...
LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s fire season starts in early spring, when leaves and grasses remain dry from fall and winter and trees are not yet green. In fire danger terms, the spring of 2012 was almost a perfect storm, Keith Magnusson remembers, with a mild, dry winter and a March with daytime temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
KINGSFORD & IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The first cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) have been confirmed in two Bald Eagles, one from Dickinson County and one from Iron County, according to the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD). No human illness has been associated with this detection. The...
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton High School class of 2022 graduates Friday, and 10.5% of the students are twins or triplets. There are six sets of multiples - three sets of identical twins: Zac and Tobin Sommerville, Quinn and Colby Aho and Saar and Rhea Bar Ziv. There are two sets of fraternal twins: Tyson and Addison Markham, Cade and Conner Holombo and one set of identical triplets: Nick, Jonah and Dylan Horning. There are 123 students graduating and 13 of them are a twin or triplet.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Veterans honored four fallen comrades this weekend. UP Veterans and their families walked from Lower Harbor to Presque Isle and back. They carried four American flags with the names of four UP Veterans who passed away during their service. Marquette County Veterans is a...
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Some U.P. students celebrated Thursday, during their school fun day at the Delta Schoolcraft Intermediate School District Learning Center. The Learning Center filled students’ days with sensory-friendly activities including a bouncy house, competitive games such as “Go Fish” and a petting zoo. After lunch, students were able to order a sweet treat from an ice cream truck.
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Traffic delays on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge will be more predictable this summer. Trial regulations are in place, controlling when the lift bridge can go up for boats. This was done to try and prevent frequent traffic stops in downtown Houghton and Hancock. The bridge...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Acoustic music filled the air as community members had a chance to meet the farmers responsible for the food they eat. “Barrel and Beam,” “the Delft Bistro” and the “Marquette Farmers Market” partnered together to celebrate local food and the people that grow it.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the summer approaches restaurants are preparing for more visitors. In Marquette, Iron Bay’s restaurant manager says he is paying close attention to how his staff is feeling. “It puts us into an extra state of alertness and where we start to watch staff a...
(WLUC) - In an hour-long special show, school officials, educators community members and legislators answered questions about mental health in Upper Michigan. TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson speaks with superintendents from NICE Community Schools, Superior Central Schools and Negaunee Schools in the video above. Sarah Derwin with the Marquette County Health...
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Six U.P. counties are now in the CDC’s high-risk category for community transmission. Marquette, Delta, Schoolcraft and Luce Counties have joined Chippewa and Mackinac Counties at the highest level. The CDC recommends that all community members wear secure, high filtration face masks when indoors...
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, dozens of bikers gathered in Iron Mountain and rode together for an annual Memorial Day Weekend tradition. The sound of burning engines could be heard across the area, as more than 100 motorcyclists took part in the 18th annual Veterans Tribute Ride. It is an event where bikers ride together to remember those who fought for our nation.
UP Health System – Marquette is proud to welcome two new leaders to its executive leadership team — Ashraf Ali, MBA, CPPS, who began as Associate Administrator in February 2022, and Henrietta Skeens, CPA, who joined in May 2022 as Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ashraf is a...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fire Station Cannabis Co. released its phase one lineup for the highly anticipated Camp Cannabis festival this fall. Among the list of artists are nationally recognized performers such as The Floozies, Asher Roth, Afroman, and comedian Nimesh Patel, along with over 30 additional entertainers. “We’re...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — A homeowner was treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns following a kitchen fire early Saturday morning in Marquette, according to the city fire department. Firefighters arrived at 2005 Neidhart just after midnight Saturday where they saw some smoke coming from the home. A resident...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the TV6 Team gathered Thursday to celebrate Steve Asplund’s retirement at the Northern Center. Asplund retired in March after 42 years with TV6. There were heartfelt speeches, old and new faces and many memories to revisit in the ballroom. To honor Asplund –...
