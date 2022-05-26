BBB issues advice on helping victims of Uvalde, TX and Buffalo, NY mass shootings
By Will Whaley
WBKO
2 days ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BBB serving Louisville, Southern Indiana, and Western Kentucky recognizes that in the aftermath of the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York, many people will want to help in any way possible, including donating to fundraisers for survivors and victims’ families....
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. — More than five months after a deadly tornado hit western Kentucky, one organization is continuing to give back. A Kentucky widow who lost her home and husband to the tornado received the keys to her new house she will call home for years to come.
Despite most of our monetary transactions being done digitally thanks to the rise in popularity of online banking and online shopping, tangible, paper money still holds an important place in our economy. While there has been and continues to be a rise in people using modern technology to try and hack our accounts to get to our hard-earned dollars, there are still others who are taking the old-fashioned route of passing counterfeit money off as authentic to purchase products and services (technically, "stealing"). Sometimes, the fake bills are so well done, that it's impossible for the average person like you or me to realize they're not real. Others are really close but feature a distinguishing mark telling you it's a fake, But, even in those cases, if you're not looking closely, you probably wouldn't notice it. Fortunately, for one western Kentucky business owner, he caught a fake $5 bill recently a customer unknowingly tried to use to make a purchase.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Family of the woman that Alabama escapee Casey White admitted to murdering came to Evansville this week. The nationwide manhunt for Casey and Vicky White ended in the Tri-State a couple of weeks ago. James Stinson, the manager of Weinbach Car Wash, found one of the...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Ohio native is paddling his way to the Gulf of Mexico, and he made a stop in Evansville on Friday. Joseph Solomon is currently on an over 1,600-mile kayak journey from Cincinnati, Ohio, to the gulf coast. His trip began on May 2 but was...
SOUTHGATE, Ky. — On May 28, 1977, one of the deadliest fires in America claimed the lives of 165 people and injured more than 200 others in the Beverly Hills Supper Club fire. Five firefighters were among the 200 injured. The incident remains the third-deadliest nightclub fire in U.S....
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A family in southern Indiana said it's making payments on a swimming pool that was never delivered. Amy and Allen Chrisman's backyard has markers that show where a swimming pool is supposed to be after they had their fence torn down so it could be built.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are some similarities between the Uvalde, Texas shooter and the one in Buffalo, New York. In both cases, the suspect was radicalized online through video games and gaming platforms’ social networks. Counter terrorism experts say this can happen through things like Discord, Call of Duty, and even Minecraft.
Recently I have been writing a series of good news stories on people who support the community and give back to local organizations. Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on one Cincinnati couple who have given away hundreds of millions of dollars to charity.
Kentucky safety officials plan to use the events of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas as a learning lesson. Volunteer firefighter Jacob McClanahan’s death classified as ‘line of duty’. Updated: May. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT. Jacob McClanahan’s death has been ruled a line of duty death...
UVALDE, Texas (Televisa) – The mother of the 18-year-old gunman who carried out a mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Texas is asking for forgiveness. Police say Salvador Ramos stormed into the school, killing 19 students and two teachers. “I have no words, I have no words to...
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones spoke to the community about the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. On Tuesday afternoon, an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. Authorities said the teen barricaded himself inside a classroom and “began shooting anyone that was in his […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The trial for John Johnson, also known as "Grandmaster Jay," finished Friday after four days. The jury found Johnson guilty of two counts, the first being assaulting, resisting or impeding officers engaged in official duty. The second is brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Williamsburg Police announced that two men were arrested twice within a 24-hour period after separate chases. On May 23, Mathew Rajon, 38, from Detroit, Michigan was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, fleeing/evading in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, failure to signal and possession of marijuana. Nathaniel Nix Jr., 33, also of Detroit, was arrested and charged the same night with public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A Kentucky coal company has been found in contempt for failing to submit court-ordered plans to clean up two polluted West Virginia mine sites. U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers issued the ruling last week against Lexington Coal Company. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the company did not...
UVALDE, Texas — Before the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde that killed 21 people, including 19 children, the gunman shot his grandmother in the face, authorities have said. She was able to call police for help. But her grandson had taken off and crashed her vehicle outside...
Comments / 2