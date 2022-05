Three people from Johnstown were charged with receiving stolen property for an incident that occurred yesterday. Reports say that at approximately 2:20 a.m., Indiana Borough Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2010 Mazda sedan along the 00 block of North 9th St. as it was driving erratically and was suspected of DUI. The driver was not intoxicated, but it was discovered that they were driving without a license, and that the two passengers in the car with them also did not have a license, preventing the car from being driven any further.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO