Netflix's 'Stranger Things' Cast On Growing Up With The Show & What's Coming In Season 4

 2 days ago
Netflix’s Stranger Things was an out-of-the-blue hit of ‘80s nostalgia when it first dropped, and after seven years, the core cast is still amazed by what it’s become.

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Priah Ferguson (Erica) and Sadie Sink (Max) recently spoke to Narcity about Season 4 of the show, and what their journey's been like now that we know it's ending soon.

Looking back on his first days with the series, Matarazzo said he has one bit of advice he would’ve shared with his younger self.

“Chill out,” he said. “I was so jazzed to be a part of such an amazing show, but I think a part of me didn’t realize that it was important to take it all in, especially in that first season before the show blew up.”

Matarazzo and McLaughlin have been with the show since it started, and they admit it’s been strange to grow up in the spotlight of a hit Netflix series.

McLaughlin, 20, said he was homeschooled through his high school years, so much of the childhood he portrays on screen is foreign to him.

"It's kind of hard to understand that public school world," he said. He added that he tries to "learn" about high school from the other members of the cast. And while he might not have gone to high school, he understands the pressures of trying to fit in - and that's what his character, Lucas, is dealing with in Season 4.

"It's great to see Lucas evolve into the teenager he is, and this season you see a lot of vulnerable moments," he said. "Does he want to be a nerd or does he want to be super cool, or what is cool?"

Ferguson, who plays Lucas' little sister Erica, says she looks up to the rest of the cast on set, especially as one of the younger actors on the show.

"They're like, so much older than me," she said.

"Whatever!" the other actors said, cutting in on her response.

Sink and McLaughlin are 20, Matarazzo is 19 and Ferguson is 15, although they're all playing characters who are a few years younger on the show.

"I definitely do feel like a little sister," she went on. "'I've definitely learned a lot along the way and talking to these guys has opened my mind a lot more and made me more open minded about things in general and life in general."

Lucas, Erica, Max and Dustin join the rest of their friends in battling the upside-down villain Vecna, another Dungeons & Dragons-inspired baddie, in Stranger Things 4.

The first seven episodes of Season 4 drop on Netflix Friday, May 27, followed by the two-episode finale on July 1.

This will be the second-last season of the show, with the series slated to end after Season 5.

