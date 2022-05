CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person died, and three others are injured after a two-vehicle crash happened on I-71 near exit 31 in Lebanon Saturday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol stated that the driver of a semi truck was driving southbound on I-71 and hit the rear of a 2003 Ford E-150 van that was traveling slowly on the interstate just before 2 a.m.

LEBANON, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO