Lamar Jackson skipped the Baltimore Ravens' organized team activities this week, and that's drawn some criticism from around the NFL. "I've heard Lamar Jackson say he wants to win Super Bowls, he wants to win a bunch of Super Bowls. I think there was a time where he said he wants to be like (Tom) Brady," Chris Simms of NBC Sports said Thursday. "Well, Brady wouldn't be missing OTAs in Year 4 of his career. That's what I want to say to some of these young quarterbacks."

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO