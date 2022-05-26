James Spann: Rain, storms for Alabama again today; drier air arrives tonight

THIS WEEKEND: Today will be a near-perfect day across Alabama. We’ll have plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs reaching the lower to mid 80s. On Sunday we’ll continue to have ample sunshine. We may see an increase in clouds for southern Alabama as a disturbance along the Gulf Coast will be trying to move north. It will be a little warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
DRY DAYS: The sky is partly to mostly sunny across Alabama this afternoon with temperatures between 75 and 82 degrees. Tonight will be clear with temperatures falling into the upper 50s and low 60s for most communities. Dry weather will continue through the Memorial Day weekend with sunny days, clear...
Thursday’s round of storms produced a tornado in north Alabama. The National Weather Service in Huntsville said a preliminary damage survey found an EF-1 tornado touched down east of Falkville in Morgan County on Thursday afternoon. The weather service hasn’t released its full report on the storm yet but...
A cold front will track across Alabama this afternoon, and that means more wet weather. Showers and storms will continue through the afternoon and evening with high temperatures in the 70s. Some of these storms could also be strong to borderline severe with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. A brief tornado is possible today. […]
A new study by a team of professors from the University of Alabama’s College of Communication and Information Sciences will examine the effectiveness of public messaging to help residents along the Gulf Coast stay safe during hurricanes and other extreme weather events. Cory Armstrong, professor of journalism and creative...
Memorial Day weekend not only marks the unofficial beginning of summer but has anglers who love Alabama’s coastal waters excited for the start of red snapper season. Alabama state waters and federal waters will open to private and state-licensed charter vessel anglers for red snapper harvest this Friday, May 27, according to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) Marine Resources Division.
From The Tribune staff reports MONTGOMERY – This Memorial Day weekend, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is kicking off 101 days of safety throughout the summer months, beginning with the busy holiday weekend on Friday, May 27, and ending on Labor Day, Sept. 5, which, for many, is the last major holiday weekend of […]
It’s lake season – the time of year to get out and enjoy the great outdoors by visiting one of Alabama’s extraordinary lakes. It’s the perfect time to take in the beauty of the state’s miles of gorgeous shoreline and acres of sparkling water. Did...
Last night, Widespread Panic kicked off their three-night run in Huntsville, Ala. Their performance took place at the recently opened 8,000 capacity Orion Amphitheater, which will continue to be their home in the South through the weekend. Widespread Panic opened the show with a cover of Neil Young’s iconic 1989 ode to The Greatest Country in the World “Rockin’ In The Free World.” The audience was immediately tuned in and turned up and Widespread Panic kept that energy flowing with “Coconut.” Next, they jammed from “Holden Oversoul” into “Little Lilly” into, a nod to Alabama, “Cotton Was King.” Next, they played gold standard bluesman Junior Kimbrough’s eponymous song “Junior.” They jammed from “Pleas” > “Worry” > “Big Wooly Mammoth” to close the first set.
From food and flowers to decorations and photography, wedding planning is no piece of cake. We have one word for you: all-inclusive. To make your wedding planning simple, we researched dreamy wedding venues that offer all-inclusive packages. Out of the hundreds we discovered, here are our top five picks in North Alabama.
Alabama is home to around 449 species of birds. Among these species are hawks that live across the whole state during the breeding and non-breeding seasons. Hawks are incredible birds of prey that live in virtually every single habitat on earth. They hunt in rainforests, prairies, marshes, meadows, deserts, farms, and forests.
Comments / 1