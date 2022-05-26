James Spann: Rain, storms for Alabama again today; drier air arrives tonight

Last night, Widespread Panic kicked off their three-night run in Huntsville, Ala. Their performance took place at the recently opened 8,000 capacity Orion Amphitheater, which will continue to be their home in the South through the weekend. Widespread Panic opened the show with a cover of Neil Young’s iconic 1989 ode to The Greatest Country in the World “Rockin’ In The Free World.” The audience was immediately tuned in and turned up and Widespread Panic kept that energy flowing with “Coconut.” Next, they jammed from “Holden Oversoul” into “Little Lilly” into, a nod to Alabama, “Cotton Was King.” Next, they played gold standard bluesman Junior Kimbrough’s eponymous song “Junior.” They jammed from “Pleas” > “Worry” > “Big Wooly Mammoth” to close the first set.

