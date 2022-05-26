ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Kohr Explores: All fun and games at Multnomah County Fair

By Kohr Harlan
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re counting down to a Memorial Day weekend full of fun for all ages at the Multnomah County Fair !

Food, farm animals, and live music are all back in full force now that pandemic restrictions have been lifted.

Kohr Harlan went to Oaks Amusement Park with a preview of what to expect.

IN THIS ARTICLE
KOIN 6 News

