Kohr Explores: All fun and games at Multnomah County Fair

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re counting down to a Memorial Day weekend full of fun for all ages at the Multnomah County Fair !

Food, farm animals, and live music are all back in full force now that pandemic restrictions have been lifted.

Kohr Harlan went to Oaks Amusement Park with a preview of what to expect.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.