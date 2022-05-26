ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable County, MA

No masking orders in place as increasingly contagious COVID-19 yields to milder illness

By Cynthia McCormick, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 2 days ago

When Rob Cushing of Marstons Mills experienced sinus issues and fatigue, his first thought was it was an attack of springtime allergies.

His girlfriend said it could be COVID-19.

Cushing, 52, took a home test and — like hundreds of Cape Codders in recent weeks — tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I immediately had to cancel any in-person plans,” said Cushing, who runs a digital marketing agency.

“All these places are opening up for the season (like) Four Seas Ice Cream,” but he is isolating to keep others safe, Cushing said.

“I haven’t seen anybody” for days, he said.

Concerns about COVID as Cape Cod summer season begins

As the busy season kicks off in a few days with Memorial Day weekend , a rise in COVID-19 cases is causing some confusion and concern about whether to mask up again, stay home or risk getting a virus that seems to be losing its fearsome punch.

“All signs point to a very busy season, and there is concern that businesses will be stressed by having staff unable to work due to illness,” said Maura Valley, health agent for the Tisbury Board of Health.

She said Dukes County, which covers all of Martha’s Vineyard, is considered a high-risk area for contracting COVID-19 based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, whose metrics for the Island translate to 41 cases over seven days based on a population of 20,600.

On the rise: COVID increases on Cape Cod with nearly 1.5K new cases in 14 days

As of Sunday, the Island’s seven-day positive case count for PCR testing was 48 and the seven-day over-the-counter test positive-case count was 78.

Barnstable County on Cape Cod reported 1,440 new cases of COVID-19 over the last two-week reporting period. On May 13, Barnstable High School dismissed students early due to the number of staff absences, many attributable to coronavirus infections or caretaking responsibilities.

US COVID-19 map: Tracking cases and deaths

All COVID home tests likely not included in new case numbers

It's notable that cases are underreported in the state Department of Public Health daily and weekly case counts. Many people are now relying on home test kits, the results from which are not typically reported to the DPH, Yarmouth Health Agent Bruce Murphy said.

“Really everybody needs to be taking precautions now,” he said.

However, the sharp increase in cases is not generating calls to reinstate mandatory masking.

Boards of health on Martha’s Vineyard have issued mask advisories, but not mandates, Valley said.

“Many people are wearing masks, but it does appear that most people are not,” she said in an email.

What will COVID-19 look like this summer?: Health experts say the virus won't be endemic, yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MK1Bs_0fr2HGh300

Dennis-Yarmouth Regional School Superintendent Carol Woodbury said the school district is not experiencing infection levels like those in January when it reached 164 cases in a week.

“However, the numbers are the highest we have seen since unmasking,” she said.

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said D-Y posted 65 COVID-19 cases during the last reporting period, from May 12-18, including 57 students and 18 staff members.

Rip currents: What you need to know for safer swimming on Cape Cod

Those numbers have more than doubled what the district reported earlier this spring, Woodbury said.

“I am not asking people to mask up, and there is no mandate,” she said. Woodbury said she is sharing information on case numbers with families in the district.

“Some families want to know because they want to send students to school with a mask if numbers go up,” she said, particularly if they have a household member who is older or immunocompromised.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ABNz8_0fr2HGh300

“Knowing that numbers are up they may want to make the personal decision to have their child mask or decide not to visit a loved one as usual when numbers are up.”

Provincetown Town Manager Alex Morse said the town that famously experienced a spike in cases of COVID-19 last summer is not asking visitors or residents to mask up this spring.

“We encourage people to assess their own personal risk and make decisions that feel right for them,” he said.

Wastewater report trends indicate an increased presence of COVID-19 in the community, Morse said.

'I could just eat and breathe hockey: Former Barnstable High School athlete's new journey with USA Hockey

“Businesses can choose to implement a masking or vaccine mandate on their own, and the Board of Health is still certifying those businesses that report that their entire staff is vaccinated,” he said.

Ten Provincetown businesses have confirmed they have fully vaccinated staff, and four of those — including the Provincetown Theater — also require proof of vaccination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V2AKL_0fr2HGh300

Hospital admissions for COVID remain low

Although case numbers are up, COVID-19 hospitalizations remain low.

Dr. William Agel, chief medical officer for Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis and Cape Cod Healthcare, said there have been about 30 patients who have COVID-19 in Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital in recent days.

But only 40% of those patients are being treated primarily for COVID-19. The other 60% are patients being admitted for issues such as heart attack or hip fractures who incidentally test positive for coronavirus, Agel said.

On a recent day, only one patient with COVID-19 was being treated in intensive care, he said.

The recent rise in COVID-19 infections “is not translating into the same kind of numbers we saw in the hospital back in December and January,” he said.

The BA.2 omicron subvariant now dominating Massachusetts is “significantly more communicable” than delta or original COVID-19, Agel said.

It also is likely less virulent, he said. “It doesn’t make sense to kill your host.”

The apparent devolution of COVID-19 along with vaccination and better care in the form of antiviral treatments such as Paxlovid and Remdesivir and monoclonal antibody treatments are keeping people out of the hospital.

“We’re seeing folks with mostly upper respiratory symptoms,” including scratchy throat, headache and fatigue, Agel said. “A lot of it is so mild people are mistaking it for allergy symptoms.”

Guidance: People treated with Paxlovid who get rebound COVID should isolate again for 5 days, CDC advises

Unvaccinated, immunocompromised still face highest COVID risk

Those at highest risk are individuals who are unvaccinated or who have comorbidities, Agel said.

He recommends people get vaccinated and/or booster shot when appropriate, adding that the booster appears to be more protective against emerging subvariants.

Valley agreed that most infections do appear to be mild, but the elderly and (immunocompromised) continue to be at risk of more serious illness.

“We advise those at increased risk to consult with their primary care providers regarding steps they should be taking and whether they should begin antiviral treatment,” she said.

Pandemic death toll: As nation records 1 million COVID deaths, Cape Cod remembers those we lost

Also as of this month, Massachusetts residents with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 can bypass their regular practitioner and get a free telehealth appointment at www.mass.gov/covidtelehealth to see if they qualify for a prescription for Paxlovid pills.

Cushing, who was prescribed Paxlovid, said his primary COVID-19 symptom has been fatigue. “It just kind of sucks the energy out of you,” he said.

He is looking forward to emerging from his period of isolation and enjoying late spring and summer on Cape Cod, especially since taking precautions to protect himself from serious illness.

“I’m strong and resilient," Cushing said. "I’m vaccinated and boosted."

Contact Cynthia McCormick at cmccormick@capecodonline.com. Follow her on Twitter: @Cmccormickcct.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: No masking orders in place as increasingly contagious COVID-19 yields to milder illness

Comments / 2

Related
MassLive.com

COVID in Massachusetts turns a corner as cases dropped last week; See virus numbers for your community

After weeks of continued rising cases of COVID-19, Massachusetts saw a sign of relief last week as weekly cases by test date dipped from the previous week. Data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health currently shows 23,287 new positive tests that were administered last week — 3,938 fewer cases than the week before. The 14% drop isn’t much, but it’s the first time in three weeks that numbers went down, rather than up.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Can You Get COVID Twice in One Month? Here's What Boston Doctors Say

Throughout the pandemic, the prevailing thought was that if you got COVID-19, you would have immunity from the virus for around 90 days. But lately, more people have been reporting COVID symptoms more than once in the same month. So how long does immunity really last, and can you get...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barnstable County, MA
Health
City
Hyannis, MA
County
Barnstable County, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Provincetown, MA
Health
City
Provincetown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
Provincetown, MA
Coronavirus
Live 95.9

Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?

When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
country1025.com

32 Of The Finest Wineries In Massachusetts

National Wine Day was this week and we wanted to do something for all of you wine lovers out there! We have made you a list of all the best wineries in Massachusetts. Whether you enjoy a crisp Sauvignon Blanc, a bold Cabernet Sauvignon, or a nice refreshing glass of Rose, this holiday is for you to enjoy! I think we can all say we are grateful for that glass of wine that hits just right after a long day… so thank you wine, for all you do for us.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Morse
nbcboston.com

All of Greater Boston Now at ‘High Community Level' of COVID, CDC Says

Twelve of Massachusetts' 14 counties are now considered high risk for COVID-19, up two since last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest data released Thursday shows that Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Franklin, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties are all listed as high risk. Only Hampden and Hampshire counties in the western part of the state are medium risk, with no counties in the low risk category.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

The state of Massachusetts is officially in a drought

Not all droughts are the same, and there are numerous ways to measure a drought in a given area. There are hydrological droughts where water tables are really low, meteorological droughts where it just hasn't rained in an extended amount of time, and agricultural droughts where the amount of rain is so low it create poor growing conditions — especially for farming.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Several Massachusetts police departments warning public, particularly women, of scam with possible serious consequences

Several Massachusetts Police Departments are warning the public, especially women, of a scam that could result in serious consequences. Over the past week, there have been reports of an individual seeking to disable cars being operated by young females. In these situations, the individual may let air from a tire or add a gas tank contaminant, then approach the female to offer help in the form of a battery pack, air compressor or a ride.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles reminding residents of when you will need REAL ID

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is reminding customers of the federal requirement that anyone traveling by plane domestically, or wishing to enter certain federal buildings, will need acceptable identification credentials. Acceptable credentials can include an RMV-issued REAL ID driver’s license or ID, or a valid passport. The Registry is encouraging customers who are seeking a REAL ID compliant license or identification card to make an appointment at a statewide RMV Service Center to secure this credential before the federal requirement takes effect next year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Cape Cod Hospital
capecod.com

Large power outage reported in Monument Beach section of Bourne

BOURNE – A large power outage was reported to be affecting much of the Monument Beach section of Bourne late Saturday afternoon. According to reports, tree work was being done when the tree landed on primary power lines. Luckily no one was shocked in the incident. The incident apparently caused a ripple affect bringing down primary lines along Clay Pond Road near MarArthur Boulevard (Route 28). Clay Pond Road was closed and one lane of Route 28 southbound was also closed. Eversource line technicians were enroute to repair the damage. Eversource’s outage indicated some 3,000 customers were with out electricity. It appeared nearly all the power was restored by 8 PM.
BOURNE, MA
CBS Boston

Inflation having an impact on Cape Cod businesses

HYANNIS -- The Bourne Bridge will be busy Friday as families hit the road for Memorial Day weekend.It's the unofficial start to the summer season. Along with drivers, the ferries will ramp up service, bringing tourists to and from Hyannis Harbor.Main Street businesses are hungry for that boost in foot traffic, especially after two pandemic summers.The woodfire pizza oven is roaring at Pizza Barbone, but the cost to make one of these pies, the owner says, has gone up."Unfortunately, prices do have to reflect that inflation," owner Kerrin Coleman says.Inflation has hit all industries, like Kilwins, that serves ice cream...
BOURNE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NECN

Here Are the Cleanest Beaches in the Boston Area

With warm weather returning, plenty of families in New England are planning out their beach trips for the summer ahead of time. There are plenty of things to factor in when planning where to go such as restaurants or nearby attractions for kids. But one standard that goes unsaid is the cleanliness of the water.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

South Boston man arrested for 1984 homicide

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a 1984 homicide in Boston, in a case also connected with the notorious gangster Whitey Bulger. On September 6, 1984, New Hampshire investigators found the remains of Brian Watson, 23, along I-93 South near the town lines of Manchester and Londonderry, New Hampshire. The South Boston man had been missing for several weeks prior, and had been shot to death.
BOSTON, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy