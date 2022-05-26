ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, MA

Investigation underway after shell casing found at a Bridgewater School

By Boston 25 News Staff
 2 days ago
Bridgewater Police

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a shell casing was found at the entrance of Williams Intermediate School in Bridgewater, Police Chief Delmonte said.

Thursday morning a school resource officer was alerted about the casing and Delmonte says the school is still in session after parents were alerted about the incident.

Police said they are investigating the surveillance video in hopes to get answers on how the shell casing ended up on school property.

Bridgewater school district has had a school resource officer for about 30 years who mostly stations at the high school.

According to Delmonte, they have had officers stationed at all three schools in the town since Tuesday, in response to the shooting massacre at a Texas elementary school.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

