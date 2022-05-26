Illinois lawmakers’ response to gun violence

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — President Biden set the tone Tuesday night.

He wants tighter gun laws now.

“Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen?”

But Texas Governor Abbott said that won’t work and pointed to Illinois as an example.

“If you’re looking for a real solution, Chicago teaches that what you’re talking about, it’s not a real solution,” Abbott said.

Chicago has long been a target for Republicans looking to argue against stricter gun laws.

Illinois does have relatively strict gun laws. But a report from the city and the University of Chicago crime lab found nearly 60 percent of guns used in crime in the city came from other states — particularly ones with lesser gun laws.

“Governor Abbott continues to fail his state, and decided to lean on a long-standing right-wing American tradition of attacking other cities, particularly northern black city cities with large black populations,” Robert Peters said.

Democrats on capitol hill immediately started pushing for gun reform Wednesday.

“Another day in America, another mass shooting,” Dick Durbin said. “It is devastating that this kind of mass shooting can happen here. It is unconscionable that it happens over and over. It is unforgivable that we as leaders have come to the point where we mouth words and do nothing.”

Most Illinois Republicans are not on board. Congressman Rodney Davis said in a statement Wednesday, “We can protect our second amendment rights and also take action to reduce gun violence.”

And his primary opponent, congresswoman Mary Miller said in a statement,” it’s shocking that President Biden would use this tragedy to make a political speech last night.”

