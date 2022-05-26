ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois lawmakers’ response to gun violence

By Cole Henke
WCIA
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — President Biden set the tone Tuesday night.

He wants tighter gun laws now.

“Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen?”

But Texas Governor Abbott said that won’t work and pointed to Illinois as an example.

“If you’re looking for a real solution, Chicago teaches that what you’re talking about, it’s not a real solution,” Abbott said.

Chicago has long been a target for Republicans looking to argue against stricter gun laws.
Illinois does have relatively strict gun laws. But a report from the city and the University of Chicago crime lab found nearly 60 percent of guns used in crime in the city came from other states — particularly ones with lesser gun laws.

“Governor Abbott continues to fail his state, and decided to lean on a long-standing right-wing American tradition of attacking other cities, particularly northern black city cities with large black populations,” Robert Peters said.

Democrats on capitol hill immediately started pushing for gun reform Wednesday.

“Another day in America, another mass shooting,” Dick Durbin said. “It is devastating that this kind of mass shooting can happen here. It is unconscionable that it happens over and over. It is unforgivable that we as leaders have come to the point where we mouth words and do nothing.”

Most Illinois Republicans are not on board. Congressman Rodney Davis said in a statement Wednesday, “We can protect our second amendment rights and also take action to reduce gun violence.”

And his primary opponent, congresswoman Mary Miller said in a statement,” it’s shocking that President Biden would use this tragedy to make a political speech last night.”

Comments / 21

Deez
2d ago

I'm still wondering how an 18 yr old cross dressing kid who lived with his grandma had a $70k truck, high end body armor and 2 rifles that were about $2500 a piece... something doesn't smell right here...

Reply
11
Rocking R
2d ago

guns been around as long as America has been around they haven't changed but what has changed I don't know maybe the family morals have changed I don't know maybe see Artie in our classrooms has changed maybe trying to tell a boy it's okay to be a girl and a girl it's okay to be a boy rather than biology you want to lower standards so what is chain people look in the mirror we are the problem we let our schools destroy our children and we did nothing about it they taught c r t boys can be girls girls can be Boys in lower the morals and standards they want to teach the colors of the pride flag rather than biology just saying that's changed guns have not

Reply(1)
13
James Bryant
2d ago

this administration can give 40 billion to Ukraine for security but cant give united states schools money for security

Reply(6)
10
#Guns#Gun Violence#Second Amendment#Politics State#Republicans#The University Of Chicago#American#Democrats#Capitol Hill
