At 8 a.m. on a cool and foggy May morning, a small but dedicated group of Boothbay Region High School (BRHS) students along with their teachers met up with Boothbay Region Land Trust (BRLT) staff at Pier 8 to board the Miss Boothbay. The class was bound for Damariscove Island, one of BRLT’s most iconic island preserves and a notable historic landmark to boot. The group was visiting the island as part of their “Historical Inquiry & Field Research” class, co-taught by Nick Scott and Chip Schwehm. Scott describes the course as an experiential learning class with a focus on local history. Students regularly get out of the classroom to explore local landmarks and learn through hands-on visits and independent projects focused on the region’s past. Prior field trips included visits to Fort Edgecomb, Maine Maritime Museum, as well as other land trust preserves like Ovens Mouth. For their final project, students will research an independently selected topic based on their studies and create a museum-quality display piece with the support of Schwehm, who works with students in the shop to design and execute their creations.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO