Boston, MA

Tens of thousands of flags planted on Boston Common in honor of fallen Mass. service members

By Boston 25 News Staff
 2 days ago
BOSTON — Volunteers planted tens of thousands of American flags on the Boston Common in honor of every fallen service member from Massachusetts dating back to the Revolutionary War.

About 37,000 flags were planted Wednesday and another 388 flags will be planted during a ceremony on Thursday commemorating those lost in wars since Sept. 11.

Gov. Charlie Baker will be on hand for the special ceremony, which is slated to get underway around 10:30 a.m.

The flag garden returned to its full size in 2021 after it was reduced in size in 2020 due to the pandemic.

