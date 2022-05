Will Work Towards Bringing Affordable, Reliable High-Speed Internet to Everyone. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott and the US Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) have announced that Vermont has signed on to participate in the “Internet for All” initiative, which will invest $65 billion to provide affordable, reliable, high-speed internet for everyone in America by the end of the decade.

