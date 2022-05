Perfect in every way, this Vaquero modern home was architecturally designed and fashioned by the renowned Tom Huch in 2019. The specifications of the commercial design elements include hand-cut stone blocks, Oregon-dried cedar planks and a standing seam metal roof. These finishes have been brought into the interior and are accented with other commercial-grade products. Expansive walls of glass make living in a glass house a dream come true. Your eyes will get excited with the designer lighting and the Carlisle real wood wide plank flooring throughout. A Dekton quartz waterfall island with the backdrop of seamless white cabinetry parallels the excitement of the ultimate pizza oven and the custom faux alligator bar cabinetry. An attached but separate entry guest casita abuts the firepit courtyard. This house is a real must-see for buyers wanting the ultimate home in a first-class neighborhood. Vaquero offers a Fazio course, private club and concierge service throughout once you enter the gated guarded community.

WESTLAKE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO