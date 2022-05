May 28 - A struggling Jimmy Butler strung together three poor outings at a very bad time but made up for his struggles in a big way on Friday night. The ultracompetitive forward shook off all the misfired shots and the aches in his right knee while singlehandedly carrying the Miami Heat to a 111-103 victory over the host Boston Celtics on Friday night to tie the Eastern Conference finals at three games apiece.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO