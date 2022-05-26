ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogdensburg, NY

Highlights & scores: Section X baseball, softball, and lacrosse

By Mel Busler
wwnytv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WWNY) -Section 10 baseball, softball, and lacrosse were all in the spotlight Wednesday night. Ogdensburg was at Canton for a Class C-D boys’ lacrosse semifinal. Ogdensburg’s Dylan Irvine goes five-hole to score. It’s 1-0 OFA. Canton answers quickly. Jonny McLear fires over the left shoulder of...

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
mymalonetelegram.com

Section 10 golf: Led by defending titlist Jones, Canton repeats as team champion

CANTON — The Canton golf team repeated as Section 10 champions Friday, led by three players who shot under 80 at the par-72 St. Lawrence University Golf Course. The Golden Bears started slowly, but by midway through the competition, took the lead for good on a day that featured a misty rain and then a light rain for most of the competition.
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Judy M. (Alteri) LaJuett, 75, of Calcium

CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Judy M. (Alteri) LaJuett, 75, of Calcium, passed away May 26, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Judy was born on March 10, 1947, in Watertown, daughter of Louis and Rose (Crescenzi) Alteri. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1965 and attended Jefferson Community College. On September 2, 1966, she married Dennis L. LaJuett in Watertown.
CALCIUM, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ogdensburg, NY
City
Massena, NY
City
Gouverneur, NY
City
Malone, NY
Canton, NY
Sports
Ogdensburg, NY
Sports
City
Canton, NY
wwnytv.com

Mark J. Snell, 73, of DeKalb and formerly of Colton

DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - Mark J. Snell, 73, of DeKalb and formerly of Colton, passed away Friday morning (May 25, 2022) at home surrounded by his loving family and under the care of hospice. As per Mark’s request there will not be any services. Mark was born in...
COLTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Athlete of the Week: Jonah Shearer

BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a baseball player from Beaver River who was exceptional on the mound this season. This king of the hill earns this week’s title. Jonah Shearer, a talented pitcher and shortstop, is finishing up his second season as a varsity...
BEAVER FALLS, NY
wwnytv.com

Christine V. Chapman, 65, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Celebration of Life for Christine V. Chapman will be 2:00pm Tuesday, May 31st at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Pastor Jeffrey E. Smith officiating. A reception will be held immediately following the funeral at the Watertown VFW on Bellew Avenue. There are no calling hours. Burial will be held at the convenience of her family.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Michael S. Russell, Sr., 77, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Michael S. Russell, Sr., 77, of Buck Point Road, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Lewis County Health System Hospital, Lowville. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Ella; two children, Sheila B. Russell-Wright and her husband, Matthew of Lockport, NY; Michael S. Russell, Jr. of Wilson, NY; five grandchildren, Matthew D. (Samantha) Wright, Hannah M. Wright, Shane M. K. Russell, Shannon Russell, and Brittany Russell; one great-granddaughter, Willow Jade Wright; his siblings, Thomas (Patricia) Russell of Albion; Linda Savakinas of Lockport; Patricia Chiodo of Niagara Falls; Cathy Russell Tice (Mike) of Lockport; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law, Carol Ann and Richard LaGrange; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Daniel and Janice Russell; Wayne T. and Trish Russell; and by a brother-in-law, Bob Savakinas.
LOWVILLE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Peck
wwnytv.com

Frederick J. Henderson, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Frederick J. Henderson, died at home Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Fred was born June 20, 1942 in Potsdam, NY. He was the eldest son of the late John W. and Pauline Berkman Henderson. Fred graduated from Potsdam High School in 1960. He served in the...
NORWOOD, NY
wwnytv.com

Carlton Roderick Kerr, 90, of Oswegatchie

OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Carlton Roderick Kerr, age 90, of Oswegatchie, passed away on May 27, 2022 at his home under the loving care of his family and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. There will be calling hours for Carlton on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at...
OSWEGATCHIE, NY
wwnytv.com

Carthage trap shooting team wraps up season

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage Central trap shooting team held its annual awards get-together this past Sunday at the Carthage Rod & Gun Club. From modest beginnings, the sport has grown at the high school level locally and throughout the state. Carthage has seen an increase in participation...
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

William Nichol Sloan, 87, of Hannawa Falls

HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Mr. William Nichol Sloan, age 87 of Hannawa Falls, NY passed away on Tuesday, May 24th at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. There will be calling hours at the Garner Funeral Service on Tuesday, May 31st from 1-3pm and 4-7pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day at St. Mary’s Church at 10:00 am with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam.
HANNAWA FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Lawrence#Wwny#Ofa#Raiders
wwnytv.com

James M. Pray, 43, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - James M. Pray, age 43, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Thompson Park Pool opens for the season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Diving right in - The Thompson Park Pool is open for the year. Usually, Watertown pools open later in the season, but the City of Watertown Parks and Recreation Department is testing the waters, letting people in starting this Memorial Day Weekend. A wet and...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Randolph Carl Youngs, 89 of Richville

RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Randolph Carl Youngs, 89 of River Road, Richville, NY, passed away at his home, after a long illness. He was best known to his friends and family as Bud and to the farming community as R. Carl or just Carl. He was born on July...
RICHVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Graveside Services: Joan M. Young, 79, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Joan M. Young, age 79, of Gouverneur, who passed away on November 21, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg, there will be a graveside service on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Cemetery in Gouverneur. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
wwnytv.com

Lady Warriors laxers are on the rise

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - The Indian River girls’ lacrosse team is becoming a team to be reckoned with. The Lady Warriors are on the rise. The Lady Warriors are currently 12-4 on the season, the latest win coming Tuesday in a Section III first-round game against Chittenago. It’s...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
wwnytv.com

Linda Armstrong, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - God saw the load getting heavy, and the hill too hard to climb. He gently closed Linda’s eyes and whispered “Peace be Thine”. Friday morning, May 20, 2022 at 5 A.M. Linda peacefully entered into eternal rest at Sam Keep Home, her residence in Watertown, New York. She was a devoted sister, surrogate mother among the s[iritual children in her church of faith, and was loved by family, friends who knew her well. She was cheerful and had a compassion for people who was down trodden. Linda made many friends at the home where she resided. Because of her congenial personality and bringing sunshine to others, she was voted Resident of the month and is featured in the June 2022 nursing home newsletter. Linda loved to sing and in her former years played the steel drums in a traveling orchestra (Northern Lights) in Canada. Amongst her many God given talents, she was talented in crafting beautiful works of art. The life Linda lived was a testimony to her strong belief. Linda spent many years as a dedicated bible worker for her church and was instrumental in sharing the love of God through diligent bible studies.
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Adirondack kayaker rescued by Fort Drum Black Hawk, Apaches

COLTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was rescued after kayaking in the Adirondacks Wednesday night in the Town of Colton. According to the St. Lawrence County Director of Emergency Service Matthew R. Denner, on May 25 at 9:11 p.m., 911 operators received a call from a man in his 40s who said he was exhausted and could not move his legs as he had been kayaking all day on the Raquette River.
wwnytv.com

Smullen may seek north country’s state senate seat

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State assemblyman Robert Smullen may seek the new 49th state senate seat, representing much of the north country. If he does, Smullen - who now represents the 118th assembly district - will compete with current 116th state assemblyman Mark Walczyk, who has already declared for the seat.
WATERTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy