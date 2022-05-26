Racine Theater Guild’s “Mamma Mia!” bursts with energy | entertainment

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Racine Theater Guild's "Mamma Mia!" bursts with energy

By Lynn Sommers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRACINE — Greg Berg — a Carthage College music professor who specializes in opera (and has composed four operas himself) — has released his inner ABBA fan as the music director for “Mamma Mia!” at the Racine Theater Guild. And he’s loving every minute...

