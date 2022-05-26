Motorcycle crash kills one near Sterling

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — One man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night just west of Sterling.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 71-year-old male was traveling west about 2 miles outside Sterling on Highway 10 when he apparently lost control of his vehicle and died in a rollover on the road.

The Highway Patrol says the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.