Motorcycle crash kills one near Sterling
BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — One man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night just west of Sterling.
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 71-year-old male was traveling west about 2 miles outside Sterling on Highway 10 when he apparently lost control of his vehicle and died in a rollover on the road.
The Highway Patrol says the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.
Comments / 1