ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, ND

Motorcycle crash kills one near Sterling

By Keith Darnay
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gGGSf_0fr2FMUT00

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — One man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night just west of Sterling.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 71-year-old male was traveling west about 2 miles outside Sterling on Highway 10 when he apparently lost control of his vehicle and died in a rollover on the road.

The Highway Patrol says the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
KX News

One dead in Ward County fatal crash

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Nathan Joel Wohlk of Ryder, North Dakota passed away in a car crash traveling west on Ward County Road 24 from the Max School, heading to a home in rural Ryder. At the time of the crash, Nathan had two juvenile girls in the car. NDHP says […]
WARD COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

Four Injured In Two Vehicle Crash Near Litchville

LITCHVILLE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Four people were injured in a two vehicle crash in Barnes County at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 46 on Friday, May 27th around 2pm. The Highway Patrol said the crash happened after the driver of a motor home failed to yield to...
KX News

Two injured in two-car crash near Karlsruhe

Two people were hurt Friday in a two-vehicle crash about a mile north of Karlsruhe. The collision took place at the intersection of 48th Street North and 2nd Avenue North. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a 62-year-old Karlsruhe man drove into the intersection and ran into the side […]
KARLSRUHE, ND
KX News

One killed, two injured in single rollover crash near Douglas

One person was killed and two injured Friday in a single-vehicle rollover near Douglas. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 42-year-old Ryder man was traveling west on Ward County Road 24 when the car came upon a slow-moving row crop sprayer traveling the same direction. The vehicle drove into […]
DOUGLAS, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sterling, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Bismarck, ND
valleynewslive.com

One person injured after semi overturns on I-94 near Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is hurt after a semi overturned on I-94 near Jamestown Saturday afternoon. Authorities say the semi hauling a trailer was heading west on the interstate when the 67-year-old driver, of Nevada, fell asleep. She then overcorrected causing the large vehicle to flip...
JAMESTOWN, ND
valleynewslive.com

Lisbon woman, 3 children hurt in crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 34-year-old Lisbon woman and 3 children were hurt after a crash at Highway 1 and Highway 46, 3 miles east of Litchville. It happened around 2 PM Friday. North Dakota Highway Patrol says the woman was driving a Pontiac G6 traveling northbound on...
LISBON, ND
KFYR-TV

Woman hospitalized in vehicle/train collision

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A woman from Williston was hospitalized after her vehicle collided with a moving train. The 34-year-old woman was driving a pickup six miles northwest of Ross when she failed to stop at a crossing. The train hit her vehicle on the passenger side and she was ejected from the vehicle.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Second man in custody for shooting incident at Bismarck park

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a 19-year-old Williston man after they say he was involved in a shooting at Keelboat Park in Bismarck. Law enforcement took Jonathan Sanchez into custody in Oklahoma and brought him to the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center Wednesday. Prosecutors say last November, Sanchez was one of two men who fired a gun at another man in the park.
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Kxnet#The Highway Patrol
KX News

Bismarck pilot makes emergency plane landing on highway near Wing

A single-engine plane had to make an emergency landing Friday morning on Highway 14 near Wing. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 9:20 a.m., the pilot of a private plane reported his engine had failed during flight. He then landed the small plane on Highway 14 near mile marker 27, or about six […]
WING, ND
KFYR-TV

Emergency plane landing near Wing Friday morning

WING, N.D. - At approximately 9:20 a.m. Friday, a private, single-engine fixed-wing aircraft reported engine failure while in flight. The pilot conducted an emergency landing of the aircraft and landed on Highway 14 near mile marker 27, about six miles north of Wing, ND. The aircraft was moved off the...
WING, ND
KFYR-TV

UPDATE: NDHP apprehend two inmates who walked away from Bismarck facility

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE 5/28: Around 2:00 p.m. on May 28, 2022, Hoffman and Meyer were apprehended by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. ORGINIAL STORY (11 P.M. 5/27): The North Dakota Highway Patrol and local law enforcement are searching for two inmates who authorities said walked away from the Missouri River Correctional Center Friday night.
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND TV

Man sentenced to life; repairing grain bins; early voting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Little Eagle, South Dakota man is heading to federal prison after being convicted on multiple charges. A Sioux Falls man...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
96-5 The Fox

Bismarck Bizarre – Standing On Your Porch As A Bullet Whizzed By

Yet it did. There you are just minding your own business on an early Sunday evening here in Bismarck, standing on the porch watching the weekend slowly disappear, unaware that for some crazy thing you are almost at the wrong place at the wrong time. That unfortunately is how tragedies happen all the time. It's pretty easy to assume to say that we all want to feel safe when we are in our own homes, however, we are all vulnerable to others who have no regard for anyone else.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Prescribed burns resume as drought wanes across North Dakota

A prescribed burn was conducted recently on the Charles Schroeder Wildlife Management Area in Wells County. According to the Game and Fish Department, the fire was conducted in order to increase the diversity and health of the grassland, reduce the risk of future wildfires, and improve the overall quality of habitats for local wildlife. Prescribed […]
WELLS COUNTY, ND
newscenter1.tv

Five-year prison term ordered in child starvation death

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota woman accused of allowing an infant in her care to starve to death two years ago has been sentenced to five years in prison. Twenty-seven-year-old Paige Howling Wolf, of Parshall, pleaded guilty in December to charges of involuntary manslaughter and three counts of child neglect in an agreement with prosecutors.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

One charge dropped, five remain for truck driver accused of raping children in Burleigh County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A trucker, who prosecutors say raped and molested children in Burleigh County between 2018 and 2020, is standing trial. Prosecutors say Elias Perez, who traveled around the country for work, was staying in Burleigh County when multiple sex crimes occurred. He was arrested last June and remained in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Trial canceled due to change of plea for New Salem man accused of raping child’s babysitter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The trial for a New Salem man accused of raping his child’s babysitter has been canceled by a district court judge due to a change of plea. Prosecutors say Alexander Stump-Milam provided alcohol to minors who were babysitting his child in March 2021. A witness told law enforcement they later walked in on Stump-Milam raping an unconscious person in a bedroom.
NEW SALEM, ND
newsdakota.com

Softball Knocks Off Minot, Headed to State Tournament

BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The #5 Jamestown High School softball team punched its ticket to the state tournament on Saturday afternoon as the Blue Jays defeated #2 Minot 3-2 at Starion Bank Field. Jamestown and Minot were scoreless until the fourth inning when both Katie Trumbauer and Jada Walter...
KX News

KX News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
993K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy