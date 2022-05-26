Video of Lamont Johnson re-enacting placing body in dumpster played in court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Prosecutors played video of Lamont Johnson re-enacting how he placed Bellamy Gamboa's body into a dumpster in court on Thursday morning.

The video was recorded on a detective's cell phone. Johnson shows the detectives where he parked, then how he moved the body to the dumpster. He had to remove trash to create room before placing her body in the dumpster.

Johnson offered to show the detectives where the dumpster was in Chesapeake while he was being interrogated.

A taped confession was played for jurors on Wednesday.

On Thursday afternoon, jurors also saw surveillance video of the dump truck that would've collected what was in the dumpster. It was taken to a trash facility in Portsmouth, where the contents were burned - which happened shortly after her July 1 death before anyone would've known her remains where in the dumpster.

Prosecutors rested their case on Thursday afternoon. The defense said they had no evidence to produce.

Attorneys for Johnson attempted to have the case thrown out, saying while he did confess, there wasn't enough physical evidence to prove his confession constituted murder.

A judge ruled against their motions.

On Thursday morning, defense attorneys got a chance to cross-examine the detectives who elicited the confession from Johnson.

The defense seemed to hone in on the tactics the detectives used, including how they lied to Johnson by making it seem like they were on his side.

A detective testified she's allowed to lie during interrogations, but that she never lied about the facts of the case.

Jurors are expected to get the case to begin deliberations on Friday following closing arguments.