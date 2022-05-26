ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Video of Lamont Johnson re-enacting placing body in dumpster played in court

By Brendan Ponton
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ydp77_0fr2Eza500

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Prosecutors played video of Lamont Johnson re-enacting how he placed Bellamy Gamboa's body into a dumpster in court on Thursday morning.

The video was recorded on a detective's cell phone. Johnson shows the detectives where he parked, then how he moved the body to the dumpster. He had to remove trash to create room before placing her body in the dumpster.

Johnson offered to show the detectives where the dumpster was in Chesapeake while he was being interrogated.

A taped confession was played for jurors on Wednesday.

On Thursday afternoon, jurors also saw surveillance video of the dump truck that would've collected what was in the dumpster. It was taken to a trash facility in Portsmouth, where the contents were burned - which happened shortly after her July 1 death before anyone would've known her remains where in the dumpster.

Prosecutors rested their case on Thursday afternoon. The defense said they had no evidence to produce.

Attorneys for Johnson attempted to have the case thrown out, saying while he did confess, there wasn't enough physical evidence to prove his confession constituted murder.

A judge ruled against their motions.

On Thursday morning, defense attorneys got a chance to cross-examine the detectives who elicited the confession from Johnson.

The defense seemed to hone in on the tactics the detectives used, including how they lied to Johnson by making it seem like they were on his side.

A detective testified she's allowed to lie during interrogations, but that she never lied about the facts of the case.

Jurors are expected to get the case to begin deliberations on Friday following closing arguments.

Comments / 1

Related
WAVY News 10

Man dies in domestic-related shooting in Suffolk, stepson charged

A 19-year-old is facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of his stepfather. Read more: https://bit.ly/3PRWje4. Man dies in domestic-related shooting in Suffolk, …. Portsmouth City Council declines to appoint former …. Mt. Trashmore ceremony honors those killed in 5/31/2019 …. Chesapeake PD: Male shot at officer, stole and...
SUFFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Henrico Citizen

Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week: May 31-June 6, 2022

This week, Metro Crime Stoppers needs the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive out of the city of Richmond. The Richmond City Police Department needs your help in locating 37-year-old Jermarcus Taylor. He is about 5-foot-7, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He is known to frequent the 1100 block of St. Peter Street and has an address in the city of Richmond. He has multiple felony warrants on file.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Interrogations#Dumpster#Violent Crime
WAVY News 10

Police identify man killed in shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk

On Tuesday, Norfolk Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Paul Robinson. Read more: https://bit.ly/3M0XHaP. Police identify man killed in shooting on B Avenue …. Portsmouth City Council declines to appoint former …. Mt. Trashmore ceremony honors those killed in 5/31/2019 …. Chesapeake PD: Male shot at officer, stole and crashed...
NORFOLK, VA
wfirnews.com

Virginia man found guilty in ex-girlfriend’s strangulation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) – A jury found a Virginia man guilty on Friday of strangling his ex-girlfriend almost four years in front of the couple’s young toddlers. The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports Lamont Johnson was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Bellamy Gamboa in July 2018. The jury also convicted Johnson of two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor for leaving the couple’s 20-month-old toddlers home alone while he disposed of Gamboa’s body. Jurors resumed deliberations Friday afternoon to determine the sentence for Johnson. The murder charge carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

Virginia man sentenced to 50 years for murdering girlfriend, infant children

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man in Norfolk has been sentenced to 50 years behind bars for killing his girlfriend and their two infant children. Duwayne Warren, 27, was sentenced in Norfolk Circuit Court on Friday for murdering his infant daughter in December 2019 and murdering his infant son and the mother of both children, Epifani Andrews, in December 2020.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy