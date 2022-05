Footage of Douglass-Truth Branch Library during storytime. Footage likely recorded as part of the Libraries for All Campaign. May be included in the program Cover to Cover 3. Moving image content created by the City of Seattle is public record and does not require permission for use as it is a public record. To use content created by entities other than the City of Seattle, please contact the creator for permission. Please cite moving images materials “Courtesy of the Seattle Municipal Archives” with the item number if possible. The videos streaming here are a low resolution copy. If you require a higher resolution copy, please contact archives@seattle.gov.

