Dekalb County, AL

Fire Reported on County Road 99 in DeKalb County Thursday Morning

By Marc Summers
weisradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the request of DeKalb County 9-1-1, firefighters with the Tucker’s Chapel...

weisradio.com

WAAY-TV

Morgan County deputies respond to explosion in Lacey's Spring

Morgan County deputies responded to an explosion around 11:30p.m. Friday night. The explosion took place at Dunlap Trailer Park on Highway 231 in Lacey's Spring. Deputies forced entry to assist one person out of the home. That person was taken to the hospital by air for smoke inhalation. No one...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

18-Wheeler Rollover on Highway 278 West in Etowah County

An 18-wheeler wreck on Saturday morning, shut down a stretch of Highway 278 west in Etowah County. According to the Alabama State Troopers post at Decatur the Freightliner rolled over near Alabama 132 around 5:00am; it came to rest on its side, and as a result lost part of its payload – described as a load of dry concrete – along the roadside. The Alabama Department of Transportation was notified by emergency personnel as they arrived on the scene. The male driver of the truck was reportedly taken for treatment of minor injuries,
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden Reports Rash of “Scam” Calls

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Scam Alert. According to Sheriff Nick Welden – his office has recently received numerous reports of someone calling area doctor’s offices and claiming they have warrants through the sheriff’s office for someone there. They then say the matter can be settled by sending money, either by giving them bank account or credit card information OR purchasing a “Green Dot” card and giving them the number.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Sand Rock, AL
Dekalb County, AL
Government
County
Dekalb County, AL
#Structure Fire#Firefighters
hometownheadlines.com

State Patrol: Woman dies in car vs. pedestrian crash in Chattooga County. Statewide, extra patrols out as a long holiday weekend begins.

In context: As an investigation continues into an early Thursday fatality in Chattooga County, law enforcement across the state prepare for extra traffic on the Memorial Day weekend. Last year, 20 people died in holiday accidents on Georgia’s roads (more below). From the Georgia State Patrol:. On Thursday, at...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, May 28th

Devan Hill, age 30 of Centre – Theft of Property 4th Degree;. Michael Russell, age 56 of Centre – Court Order;. Gerry Parker, age 43 of Cedar Bluff – Court Order and Bondsman off Bond/Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance;. and. Molly Stephens, age 45 of Attalla –...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Oxford Fatal Vehicle Crash

Oxford, AL – On Saturday, May 28, 2022, at approximately 12:25 pm, the Oxford Police and Fire Department were dispatched to a vehicle crash in the 3600 block of US 78 West. Upon arrival they located a Crysler Town and Country and a Honda CBR motorcycle that were involved in a collision. The Oxford Police Department stated that the preliminary investigation has determined that the driver of the motorcycle attempted to pass the minivan on the left as the minivan was attempting to make a left turn. The crash occurred while both vehicles were traveling westbound on US 78.
OXFORD, AL
News Break
Politics
hometownheadlines.com

CrimeWatch: Arrests in Northwest Georgia plus fire reports brought to you by Big Dan’s Car Wash. Honors for Rome Police Department’s K-9 Ash, handler Officer Josh Glover.

About this page: Updates from the Floyd County Jail three times a day: 4 and 8 a.m., and 8 p.m. The latest each day from the Bartow County Jail. Reports from the Polk County Jail (weekdays). Updates from Cartersville Police and Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services. Plus: Safety, crime-fighting tips.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Summerville Man Charged with Stealing $28,000 in Connection with “Pool” Scam

A Chattooga County, Georgia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing $28,000 in a scam affecting two different families in Floyd County. Police say that John Anthony Tucker, age 48 of Summerville between April 14th 2021 and May 10th this year (2022) took $10,000 from a victim as down payment to build a swimming pool – and, between September 19th of last year and May 10th this year, he took $18,000 from another family to build a swimming pool. Law enforcement say Tucker never did ANY of the work for the money he received. He is charged with two counts felony theft by deception and two counts conversion of payments for real property investments.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
CBS 42

Warrior man found dead at the bottom of ravine

WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a crash that killed a man Friday. Kenneth Francis, 40, of Warrior, was traveling east on Torrance Road in a Ford Explorer and inexplicably left the roadway, crashing into a ravine.
WARRIOR, AL
WAFF

EF-1 tornado confirmed in Morgan County

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado was in Morgan County on Thursday. The tornado produced maximum winds of 95 miles per hour. The path width was nearly 100 yards and the path length was 0.68 miles. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, several...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Spring Creek Fire Department BBQ Fundraiser Taking Place TODAY (Saturday, May 28th)

The Spring Creek Fire Department will be hosting their annual BBQ Fundraiser today (Saturday, May 28th) beginning at 10:00am. They’ll be serving BBQ by the pound / Whole Boston Butts / BBQ Plates (Meat, Two Sides and a drink) / Smoked Chicken Plates (1/2 Chicken, Two Sides and a Drink) / also Whole Smoked Chicken and Rotisserie Chicken.
CENTRE, AL

