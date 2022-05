Winning tip: Lazy river, roaring waves, western Algarve. Every time I emerge from the dunes and see the endless expanse of sand along the winding river my heart sings. Praia da Amoreira sits on the Algarve’s wilder, western coastline, near the town of Aljezur but, unlike the region’s many glorious beaches, this is a beach with a split personality. Set up camp along the broad sandy banks of the Ribeira de Aljezur as it makes its sweeping escape into the Atlantic. An idyllic stroll westward takes you from tranquil cliffside curves out into the roaring force of the Atlantic – a surfer’s dream. But the greatest pleasure is the river itself – hop in and let the water gently carry you on a lazy river like no other.

