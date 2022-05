Kelly Dodd was slammed Saturday for comparing the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, to 9/11. “After 9-11 we didn’t ban planes. We secured the cockpits. Secure the schools,” read a message shared on the “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum’s Twitter account. Many of Dodd’s followers swiftly replied to her post, with several referencing the link between guns being banned and mass shootings decreasing in other countries around the world. “Youd [sic] rather have schools look like prisons than reforming gun laws.. uhm ok. That wont traumatize the kids, to have constant reminders that adults have failed them,” one user responded. Another Twitter...

UVALDE, TX ・ 16 MINUTES AGO