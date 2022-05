The race for the Democratic nomination for governor is headed for a runoff between Selma’s former state senator and a retired rehabilitation specialist from Birmingham. With 87.6% of votes counted, according to Secretary of State’s office, Yolanda Flowers, of Birmingham, had 56,859 votes, or 33.8%. State Sen. Malika Sanders Fortier of Selma had 54,636 votes, or 32.5%. Three other candidates received 12% or less of the voters.

