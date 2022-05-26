ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Children’s Museum of Atlanta set to welcome limited-time exhibit, Wild Kratts®: Creature Power®!, June 11

Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 2 days ago

Wild Kratts®: Creature Power®!, an interactive exhibit based on the popular PBS Kids series, opens at Children’s Museum of Atlanta on Saturday, June 11. In this exhibit, created by Minnesota Children’s Museum in collaboration with the Kratt Brothers Company, kids and families will explore four animal habitats and the creatures within them. This adventurous exhibit, which focuses on cultivating STEM skills in children ages 3 to 9, invites guests to explore animal habitats from around the globe, discover incredible creature powers and go on missions to foil the villains’ nefarious plans. Kids will get moving and thinking while they explore important concepts in science and the natural world. The limited-time exhibit will continue through Sept. 5, 2022.

Building on children’s natural interest in animals, Wild Kratts®: Creature Power®! transports visitors to the Wild Kratts world, where creature adventures engage them in wide-ranging STEM experiences. Diverse environments immerse children and families in explorations of animals, habitats, and the relationships between them where they can take on challenges and missions centered around the lives of animals and their creature powers. Using an inquiry-based approach, visitors will make investigations and observations and apply what they learn in order to complete missions and challenges. Along the way, they will join the Wild Kratts team to undermine villains Zach, Donita, Dabio, Gourmand, and Paisley’s outrageous plans, using Kratts technology and the powers of science and teamwork to learn about and help animals.

Little ones will get the chance to explore four animal habitats including the Tropical Rainforest, Antarctic, Australian Outback and North America. Visitors will be able to attempt various Creature Powers® such as sneaking through the forest using the stealth of a jaguar, swinging through the tress like a spider monkey, testing their hops against kangaroos and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p3a2M_0fr2Du8F00
Children's Museum of Atlanta

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Pet of the Day from Atlanta Humane Society

Meet Lee, a ten-year-old domestic short haired mix who is definitely a people-person. He loves crawling in your lap for cuddles, belly rubs, and ear scratches. Contact the Atlanta Humane Society or visit atlantahumane.org for more information.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Buckhead hotel offers 'Royal Corgi Tea Service' in June

ATLANTA - This year marks Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebration, honoring the monarch’s incredible 70 years of service. And while the United Kingdom will celebrate with a four-day holiday weekend from June 2 through June 5, people here in Atlanta will keep the party going throughout June with a special experience in Buckhead.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Dunwoody announces free movie series

Dunwoody Parks and Recreation will kick off Pics in the Park on June 3 at 9:15 p.m. with a free showing of E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial at Pernoshal Park, located at 4575 N. Shallowford Road. “We’re really excited about the lineup of movies this summer,” said Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Director...
DUNWOODY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
thechampionnewspaper.com

May is Caribbean carnival season

The rhythmic beats of Caribbean music and the bright sunny colors of the islands will be on full display in late May when several Caribbean-themed carnivals and parades are planned in DeKalb County and surrounding communities. The Atlanta Carnival Bandleaders Council is behind several upcoming Caribbean carnival events. The council’s...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Get a taste of the royal treatment with Royal Corgi Afternoon Tea service in Buckhead

The Waldorf Astoria in Buckhead is ready to give you a taste of royalty with the Royal Corgi Afternoon Tea service in honor of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebration. This treatment allows you to feel very prim and proper with tea and enjoying some of the Queen's favorite hors d'oeuvres. You can enjoy this fun experience and more every Sunday during the month of June by making online reservations.
ATLANTA, GA
northgeorgialiving.com

Gwinnett Hot Air Balloon Festival￼

The Gwinnett Hot Air Balloon Festival will be taking place at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville this spring. This family-friendly event includes tethered hot air balloon rides for purchase, a DJ and live music, a Kids Zone, where little ones can enjoy rides and games including trains, bounce houses, rock walls, and a zip-line and, last but certainly not least, a Hot Air Balloon Glow & Laser Show. Tickets range in cost from $8 to $20 and can be purchased here. exploregwinnett.org.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Creatures#Creature Power
henrycountytimes.com

Where in the World is the Times?

The Times took a recent trip with Dara Rose Lynch and her husband Shawn of McDonough. “I love our Henry County Times so much I brought it on our honeymoon and anniversary celebration at the Paradise Cove Luau on the Island of Oahu in Hawaii. And yes, my husband did make fun of me for bringing it, although we did the crossword puzzle together,” said Dara. Congratulations you two and thanks for taking the Times on your trip!
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Atlanta News

Juneteenth Programming at Children's Museum of Atlanta

Guests are invited to the Museum to celebrate liberty, freedom and a great day in American history. Families will enjoy a reading of Floyd Cooper’s beautiful book “Juneteenth for Mazie” that will captivate their hearts and minds. Plus, an art project will encourage kids to explore what freedom means to them.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Six Flags Over Georgia reopens popular roller coaster

AUSTELL, Ga. — It’s back!. Six months after it closed, the Great American Scream Machine has reopened at Six Flags Over Georgia. The popular roller coaster closed in November 2021 for several upgrades. Updates included a new track, new wood throughout the ride, a renovated queue house and over 400 gallons of fresh paint. Six Flags envisions the changes will offer guests a smoother ride and better experience.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Science
TheAtlantaVoice

The ‘Amazon of Black women-owned brands’ comes to Atlantic Station

The Sistah Shop, a lifestyle retail store that promotes brands founded by women of color, will conduct the grand opening of its second location in Atlantic Station on Juneteenth weekend. The 4,040 square foot store will feature products from over 75 local and national brands. “The Sistah Shop is a sanctuary for sisterhood,” said CEO […] The post The ‘Amazon of Black women-owned brands’ comes to Atlantic Station appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
beltline.org

Take a Tour of Westside Park

Have you been to Westside Park yet? Located in northwest Atlanta, the city’s newest and largest green space features 2.5 miles of pedestrian-friendly trails; a beautiful playground with activities for kids and adults; large, open fields for picnics and playing; shaded picnic tables; and much more. The park’s centerpiece is a 2.4-billion-gallon reservoir that increases Atlanta’s freshwater drinking supply from 3-4 days to 30-60 days. The grand overlook with views of the reservoir and the downtown Atlanta skyline is an experience you won’t want to miss.
ATLANTA, GA
ServingLooksATL

Restaurant Holmes: Small plates in Iconic Jones House In Alpharetta, Georgia.

Restaurant Holmes is serving unique small plates with local fresh ingredients, a seasonal menu, and craft beverages in the iconic "The Jones House" in Alpharetta. Per sign in 1914: " 'The Jones House', a craftsman style home was built for Will Jones and his wife May Jackson Jones at (the) cost of $515.00. In July, 2018, Restaurant Holmes opened in Jones House becoming the City Center's development's first tenant to open." I loved the sunny porch, the large floor to wall mural of the wolf, and the "keep the vibes" fluorescent neon sign which made the perfect photo opportunity. There was also an orange statue of Buddha that you can rub for good luck and an out-of-this-world "To Mars" panel art. One thing that was really cool was an ice cube engraved with "Holmes". This would be a great spot for a cozy date night or a family get-together.
ALPHARETTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Atlanta’s best resale stores: secondhand shopping for first-timers

Shop ‘til you drop — but just don’t drop a fortune. For label-loving fashionistas, gently used clothing is the answer to scoring designer brands and striking ensembles at bargain prices. With spring cleaning underway -- discarded apparel, shoes, purses and jewelry in good condition will find an afterlife in Atlanta’s vintage stores, where formerly pricey fashion labels are available for less.
ATLANTA, GA
mommypoppins.com

Memorial Day Weekend 2022: Top Things to Do in Atlanta with Kids

Looking for the best things to do in Atlanta this Memorial Day weekend? Here are some family-friendly events and activities to add to your weekend list!. Most Atlanta students are singing, "School's Out For Summer" this weekend! That's our cue as parents to find fun ways to keep them busy and make some summer memories. If you haven't been to the Georgia Renaissance Festival yet, this is the last weekend to enjoy turkey "legges," the corkscrew slide, and jousters. It's also your last chance to hit Super Spring Saturdays at Washington Farms in Bogart —kids go crazy for the jumping pad, slides, petting zoo, paintball, and ziplines. Families can honor the men and women who died in service to our country at Stone Mountain Park's Memorial Day tribute —each weekend night, visitors watch the laser light spectacular followed by a special patriotic fireworks show. Military personnel (active, veterans, and retired) receive a free attractions pass May 27-30, while immediate family members save over 40 percent.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Atlanta News

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
675
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

We list the best events in town for all ages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy