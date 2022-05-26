Children’s Museum of Atlanta set to welcome limited-time exhibit, Wild Kratts®: Creature Power®!, June 11

Wild Kratts®: Creature Power®!, an interactive exhibit based on the popular PBS Kids series, opens at Children’s Museum of Atlanta on Saturday, June 11. In this exhibit, created by Minnesota Children’s Museum in collaboration with the Kratt Brothers Company, kids and families will explore four animal habitats and the creatures within them. This adventurous exhibit, which focuses on cultivating STEM skills in children ages 3 to 9, invites guests to explore animal habitats from around the globe, discover incredible creature powers and go on missions to foil the villains’ nefarious plans. Kids will get moving and thinking while they explore important concepts in science and the natural world. The limited-time exhibit will continue through Sept. 5, 2022.

Building on children’s natural interest in animals, Wild Kratts®: Creature Power®! transports visitors to the Wild Kratts world, where creature adventures engage them in wide-ranging STEM experiences. Diverse environments immerse children and families in explorations of animals, habitats, and the relationships between them where they can take on challenges and missions centered around the lives of animals and their creature powers. Using an inquiry-based approach, visitors will make investigations and observations and apply what they learn in order to complete missions and challenges. Along the way, they will join the Wild Kratts team to undermine villains Zach, Donita, Dabio, Gourmand, and Paisley’s outrageous plans, using Kratts technology and the powers of science and teamwork to learn about and help animals.

Little ones will get the chance to explore four animal habitats including the Tropical Rainforest, Antarctic, Australian Outback and North America. Visitors will be able to attempt various Creature Powers® such as sneaking through the forest using the stealth of a jaguar, swinging through the tress like a spider monkey, testing their hops against kangaroos and more!