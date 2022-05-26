Long Island teen works to fight anti-Asian hate

A Nassau County high schooler is working to combat anti-Asian hate and keep all Long Islanders safe.

Sabrina Guo is pushing for change to protect everyone from hate and abuse.

"No matter what ethnicity you are, you can create impact in your community," Guo says.

The 16-year-old from Oyster Bay Cove is one of the founders of the student-run charity, Long Island Laboring Against COVID, and the founder and CEO of the global nonprofit, Girl Pride International.

She says there needs to be solidarity, appreciation and support for people of all backgrounds in order to create a united front to create change.

Guo is meeting with lawmakers like U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer about what more can be done to combat anti-Asian hate.

"Communication is key, as well as pushing for legislation that would streamline the hate crime reporting process, etc. to protect our AAPI community," Guo says.

She is also pushing for more diverse and inclusive curriculum in our schools.

That would means having more AAPI woman in textbooks and elsewhere.

Guo says young people need to speak up and not give up for their future and everyone else's.

"Not be afraid to fail, to make mistakes, because we're all trying to do our part to create a better community for everyone living," Guo says.

She says learning about the Syrian refugee crisis years ago is what motivated her to take action.

Guo says she saw young girls she knew had dreams and aspirations just like her and wanted to help them reach their goals.