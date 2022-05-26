ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Long Island teen works to fight anti-Asian hate

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H5XJk_0fr2Df8a00

A Nassau County high schooler is working to combat anti-Asian hate and keep all Long Islanders safe.

Sabrina Guo is pushing for change to protect everyone from hate and abuse.

"No matter what ethnicity you are, you can create impact in your community," Guo says.

The 16-year-old from Oyster Bay Cove is one of the founders of the student-run charity, Long Island Laboring Against COVID, and the founder and CEO of the global nonprofit, Girl Pride International.

She says there needs to be solidarity, appreciation and support for people of all backgrounds in order to create a united front to create change.

Guo is meeting with lawmakers like U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer about what more can be done to combat anti-Asian hate.

"Communication is key, as well as pushing for legislation that would streamline the hate crime reporting process, etc. to protect our AAPI community," Guo says.

She is also pushing for more diverse and inclusive curriculum in our schools.

That would means having more AAPI woman in textbooks and elsewhere.

Guo says young people need to speak up and not give up for their future and everyone else's.

"Not be afraid to fail, to make mistakes, because we're all trying to do our part to create a better community for everyone living," Guo says.

She says learning about the Syrian refugee crisis years ago is what motivated her to take action.

Guo says she saw young girls she knew had dreams and aspirations just like her and wanted to help them reach their goals.

Comments / 1

Related
vnexplorer.net

NYC Doctors allegedly left a breathing tube in a patient for 30 years

Rene Remache received the tube when he fell out a window at just 6 years old. Handout Photos. His life nearly went down the tubes. Doctors at Elmhurst Medical Center left a 10-inch breathing tube in a Queens man’s body — and didn’t realize the mistake or retrieve it for an astounding 30 more years, according to a lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nassau County, NY
Society
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Oyster Bay, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Garden City South Woman Found

A Long Island woman who went missing has been found. Joy Ottaviano, age 90, had last been seen in Garden City South Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m., Nassau County Police said. Late Saturday morning, May 28, police announce she has been located. Original report:. Have you seen her?. Police...
GARDEN CITY SOUTH, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
longisland.com

Man Arrested for Hate Crime for Threatening White People

Suffolk County Police arrested a Medford man today after he threatened to start a race war and kill white people. Julien Henriquez was upset with the service he received at a business in Medford on April 27, and called the business and threatened to kill white people in a race war.
MEDFORD, NY
CBS New York

Teen charged with threatening shooting at Long Island high school

BELLPORT, N.Y. -- A student is under arrest for allegedly threatening a massive shooting at Long Island's Bellport High School.As CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported Friday, the Suffolk County district attorney says his office is taking cases like this very seriously.The threat came on Instagram and the target was Bellport High School, according to investigators. They say a 16-year-old student posted a message saying, "Bellport mass shooting (tomorrow)?" That prompted the principal and a parent to quickly call 911 before anything happened."It's shocking because I went to that school and you never want to hear bad things about the school you're in...
BELLPORT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Anti Asian#Long Islanders#Girl Pride International#Aapi#Syrian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Romesentinel.com

Gun violence prevention groups applaud court ruling on NYS law

NEW YORK CITY — The Brady, Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence and New Yorkers Against Gun Violence applauded a decision by a federal court in New York on Wednesday to dismiss a challenge brought by the gun industry against a law that provides victims of gun violence access to the courts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

78K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy