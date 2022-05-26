Man hit, killed by driver in Gresham, police say

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was taken to a hospital after being shot early Saturday morning in Gresham, according to the Gresham Police Department. GPD said just after 2:40 a.m., officers responded to Southeast Main Street and Southeast 177th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department arrested a man for allegedly damaging eight headstones at a cemetery on Thursday. GPD said officers responded to St. Joseph Cemetery in the 2900 block of West Powell Boulevard. When they arrived, they found there were eight headstones damaged with a large metal digging bar. The worst damage was to the headstone of a four-year-old.
BEAVERTON – The teenage driver of the Nissan Altima that ran a red-light at the interection of SW Tualatin Valley Highway and SW Murray Boulevard, crashing into a Washington County Sheriff’s Patrol car on April 27, has been identified and charged. 18-year old, Xavier Denzel Rodriguez was released...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police responded to 10 shootings in the city within a 24-hour period, resulting in 10 people being hit by gunfire. There was one homicide, as well as two unintended victims hit by gunfire, police said. Portland police released the following details about the shootings:. On...
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The driver of the car involved a crash that killed two high school students and seriously injured a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been charged. The Beaverton Police Department said 18-year-old Xavier Rodriguez was indicted by a Washington County Grand Jury on the following...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed after a shooting in the St. Johns Neighborhood of north Portland on Friday. Officers responded to a home in the 7100 block of North Columbia Boulevard just after 6 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim deceased, police said. There is...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A West Linn man was arraigned on two charges, including bias crime, stemming from an incident last month at the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization center (IRCO) in northeast Portland. According to the Multnomah County DA’s office, 35-year-old Jarl Judson Rockhill was charged with bias crime...
GRESHAM, Ore. — Headstones at a Gresham cemetery are now in pieces after a man allegedly vandalized the graves. Gresham police arrested Christian Hayes on Thursday for allegedly damaging eight headstones at the Saint Joseph Cemetary on West Powell Boulevard. Police said he allegedly used a large metal digging...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a crash in northeast Portland that appears to have started with a shooting at some nearby apartments. Police say someone crashed into a couple of cars at an apartment complex near 162nd and Burnside Street. After a brief confrontation, possibly with someone at...
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than two dozen businesses in the neighborhood around Northwest 23rd Avenue say they are being broken into and vandalized on a weekly basis. “I never thought it would get to this,” said Walter Bowers, one of the owners of Thai Bloom Restaurant. He pointed to a window covered by boards that had just been broken into.
Bail has been set at $20,000 for the Vancouver man accused of fleeing Centralia police officers last month after being caught stealing catalytic converters. He was arrested Wednesday after a chase that began in Centralia and continued into Cowlitz County. Ethan J. Lazo, 27, faces one count each of eluding...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man shot at a trailer park in Vancouver late on the night of May 16th was found dead after crashing in his vehicle. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Golden West Mobile Manor on Northeast 131st Avenue near Kerr Road just after 11:00pm.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Three people are injured and one is dead after a car crash near Diamond Lake, Oregon State Police say. At about 8:36 p.m. on May 25, Oregon State Police troopers responded to a vehicle crash on Highway 138E near Diamond Lake. Police’s initial investigation showed that a black Tesla Model S sped off the roadway and struck a power pole. The operator of the vehicle, Howard Berry, 67, of Milwaukie, and two passengers, Richard Edlund, 67, also of Milwaukie, and John Ruppert, 66, of Tigard, were airlifted from the scene with injuries. A fourth passenger, Koelby Edlund, 37, of Canby, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find possible victims of 31-year-old Christopher Denton. Denton is currently being held on federal gun and drug-related charges, according to deputies. During an investigation into Denton’s alleged crimes, deputies learned that Denton had been driving a...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two men were shot in southeast Portland Friday morning, police said. Officers were called to Southeast Sherman Street, north of Division just before 3 a.m. One person was taken by ambulance to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other person drove himself to the hospital. Police...
Comments / 0