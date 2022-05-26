ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Why You Should Watch Star Wars in the Wrong Order Before 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

By Richard Trenholm
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the new Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries hits Disney Plus Friday, it'll provide a direct bridge between the prequels and the original trilogy. Which means now is the perfect time to rediscover the original Star Wars films. It's easier than ever to get hold of the complete run of Star...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Ewan McGregor Felt "Real Fear" of Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi

Fear may be the path to the dark side, but Ewan McGregor felt "real fear" seeing Hayden Christensen suited up as Darth Vader on the set of Obi-Wan Kenobi. A decade after Obi-Wan's fiery lightsaber duel with the newly christened Darth Vader in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, master and padawan will reunite for what Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has billed as the "rematch of the century." Set another nine years before Obi-Wan and Vader's fated final encounter aboard the Death Star in A New Hope, the series premiering May 27 on Disney+ marks McGregor's — and Obi-Wan's — first time seeing the Sith Lord's life-saving suit of black armor.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: One Line of Dialogue in Obi-Wan Is Causing a Wave of Padme Love

One line from Obi-Wan Kenobi's second episode has fans rushing to remember Padme Amidala. *Spoilers for Episode 2 of the Disney+ series!* After getting the Jedi off of Tatooine, the Organa family has him looking for their daughter Leia. (Played by a precocious Vivien Lyra Blair.) As they try to escape Daiyu before the Inquisitors corner them, Young Leia offers her take on accepting advice in precarious situation. Obi-Wan is absolutely floored by how much the girl reminds him of Padme and makes oblique reference to her in the scene. Online, people absolutely loved the subtle nod toward the headstrong and fearless leader from the prequels. Take a look at the celebration down below.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars Addresses What Went Wrong with Luke Skywalker's The Mandalorian CGI

I think I speak for a lot of fans when I say that Luke Skywalker's epic return in The Mandalorian Season 2's finale episode is easily one of the best Star Wars moments Disney has been able to produce. However, despite the hair-raising moment, a lot of fans shared their collective dismay over the way his CGI was handled.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Mcdiarmid
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Cinema Blend

Charlize Theron Shares First Official Images Of Her MCU Character, And She’s Dazzling

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are ahead!. Given who made up the lineup of Earth-838’s Illuminati, including John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic and Patrick Stewart as a new version of Professor X, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had already delivered enough on the cameo front. However, in the mid-credits scene, following Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange realizing he’d developed a third eye, the Master of the Mystic Arts was approached by Clea, who’s been a major player in the Doctor Strange comics for decades and is being played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Charlize Theron. Nearly a week after the sequel opened to the public, we now have some official images of Theron as Clea, and she looks dazzling!
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Doctor Strange 2’: Michael Waldron Admits Adding Tom Cruise As Iron Man Was A Brief Idea For The Marvel Film

When the Multiverse was revealed to be the main crux of the “Doctor Strange” sequel, the internet was barraged with a wave of rumored cameos with some that did happen (don’t worry we won’t spoil them) and a lot of others that didn’t. One of the bigger rumors getting circulated was that action star Tom Cruise could be playing a variant of Iron Man, harkening back to reports of the actor almost landing the role before Robert Downey Jr. was ultimately cast. As that cameo didn’t happen, fans held out hope that Cruise had shot a cameo but it was cut out of the film during the editing process. Well, that theory is being rather strongly refuted by one of the film’s creatives.
MOVIES
Fortune

Tom Cruise’s new ‘Top Gun’ could take movies back to the late ’70s and the golden age of blockbusters

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the 1986 blockbuster starring Tom Cruise, is expected to rake in over $100 million in the U.S. this weekend, which could make it the highest-grossing domestic opening in the history of Memorial Day weekend.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Star Wars Trilogy#Star Wars Day#Disney Plus#The Machete Order
ComicBook

Doctor Strange Star Benedict Cumberbatch "Would Love to Have Seen" Iron Strange Deleted Scene

What if... Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) swapped superhero suits? Somewhere in the infinite Marvel Multiverse, there's a version of Avengers: Infinity War where Stephen Strange wears the Iron Man armor — transforming the sorcerer into Iron Strange to protect himself from the piercing magic of the Black Order's Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor). Infinity War co-writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed the first on-set image of the amalgamation on ComicBook, showing Cumberbatch encased in Iron Man's Mark L armor and Downey's Tony Stark wearing Strange's sentient Cloak of Levitation.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi's sneaky cameo is more important than you realise

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 2 spoilers. Star Wars fans love a cheeky cameo as much as Anakin Skywalker hates sand, so it should come as no surprise that Obi-Wan Kenobi is already tapping some franchise veterans to appear in these first two episodes. But what we didn't expect to see was an actual "Veteran Clone Trooper" pop up so soon, and he's played by none other than Temuera Morrison, best known as Boba Fett.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
The Independent

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista says he has reached the ‘end of his journey’ with Marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista is done with his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).The actor has played Drax the Destroyer in a total of four Marvel films, including the first two Guardians films and a futher two Avengers films (Infinity War and Endgame).Bautista will return as the character in two additional films, Thor: Love & Thunder, out July, and a third Guardians of the Galaxy film, which will be released in May 2023. He will also appear in a Guardians Christmas special later this year.However, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will complete his...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Mandalorian: Karl Urban Reacts to News Claiming He'll Replace Pedro Pascal

I think we can all agree that The Mandalorian not only reinvigorated the Star Wars franchise but it also successfully launched Pedro Pascal's career to the stratosphere. The actor has done a tremendous job of portraying the role of Din Djarin, so much so that it's already hard to fathom the idea of him not playing the part.
MOVIES
Creative Bloq

Controversial She-Hulk character design enrages viewers

We've seen plenty of character design controversies over the last few months, with outrage surrounding everyone from Minnie Mouse to the green M&M causing (it turns out people are very protective of their favourite anthropomorphised cartoon things). The latest to draw ire online is She-Hulk, Marvel's new TV Shrek-alike. In...
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Wars: Ian McDiarmid Reveals if the Emperor Will Appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi

Did you ever hear the tragedy of Obi-Wan Kenobi? The Star Wars series, streaming Friday on Disney+, reunites Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) and Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) a decade after the fall of the Jedi and the rise of the Empire in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. Now the Dark Lord Darth Vader, Obi-Wan's former apprentice hunts the Jedi with the Inquisitors: dark side Force users sent by Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) to eliminate the survivors of Order 66. But during a Star Wars Celebration panel on Thursday, McDiarmid warned fans not to "hope" to see his Sith Lord in the flesh in Obi-Wan Kenobi.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fantastic Four: Bryce Dallas Howard Addresses Invisible Woman Casting Rumors at Fan Event

Marvel Studios has already introduced us to a version of Mr. Fantastic during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so we can probably expect to see the rest of Marvel's first family in an upcoming film. The studio already has a Fantastic Four film in development, but it recently lost director Jon Watts, and not much is known about how far along it was. During a recent press event for Jurassic World Dominion in Mexico City, a fan gave Bryce Dallas Howard a Susan Storm/Invisible Woman Funko Pop due to the actress being rumored for the role and the actress profusely denied it. You can check out the denial in the TikTok below.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy