MU Poll: 40% of voters see abortion as an important issue

By Julia Marshall
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
Marquette University Law School conducted a national survey poll, asking participants if they view abortion as one of the most important issues right now. 40% of the respondents said yes.

National survey results

According to the results from Marquette, 40% of respondents see abortion as one of the most important political issues right now. 39% said it's somewhat important, 15% said it's not very important, and 6% said it's not important at all.

These results come from a survey of 1,004 individuals from May 9-19, one week after a draft opinion leaked which said the Supreme Court plans to overturn Roe vs Wade.

Poll dates One of the most important issues Somewhat important Not very important Not important at all
5/9-19/22 40 39 15 6

Marquette also broke down the results by political party. Among Democrats, 48% said they see abortion as one of the most important issues. 37% said it's somewhat important, 12% said it's not very important, and 2% said it's not important at all.

Among Republicans, 31% said it's one of the most important issues, 44% said it's somewhat important, 17% said it's not very important, and 8% said it's not important at all.

38% of independents said abortion is one of the most important issues, 36% said it's somewhat important, 15% said it's not very important, and 10% said it's not important at all.

Party ID One of the most important issues Somewhat important Not very important Not important at all
Republican 31 44 17 8
Independent 38 36 15 10
Democrat 48 37 12 2

When asked their opinions on the legality of abortions, Marquette says 29% of respondents thing abortion should be legal in all cases, 38% said it should be legal in most cases, 24% said it should be illegal in most cases, and 8% said it should be illegal in all cases.

Marquette University Law School also looked at these results by political party.

Of the Democrats polled, 44% said abortion should be legal in all cases. 42% said it should be legal in most cases, 10% said it should be illegal in most cases, and 3% said it should be illegal in all cases.

Among the Republicans surveyed, 10% said abortion should be legal in all cases, 31% said it should be legal in most cases, 44% said it should be illegal in most cases, and 14% said it should be illegal in all cases.

Party ID Legal in all cases Legal in most cases Illegal in most cases Illegal in all cases
Republican 10 31 44 14
Independent 35 40 16 7
Democrat 44 43 10 3

To dive even deeper, Marquette provided several proposed policies regarding abortion across the country and asked participants if they were in favor or opposed to said policies.

Survey participants had to provide their opinion about banning abortions 1. any time during pregnancy, 2. after six weeks, 3. after 15 weeks of pregnancy, 4. after 6 months, and 5. no restrictions at all.

Ban when Favor Oppose
Ban at any time during pregnancy 27 72
Ban after 6 weeks 34 65
Ban after 15 weeks 50 49
Ban after 6 months 65 35
No restrictions at any point 39 60

Marquette's law school also asked people about their enthusiasm to vote in the November elections. Overall, 37% of participants in the national survey said they're enthusiastic about voting at the end of the year. 31% said they're somewhat enthusiastic, 22% said they're not too enthusiastic, and 10% are not enthusiastic at all.

Among Democrats, 34% said they are very enthusiastic, 37% said they are somewhat enthusiastic, 21% are not too enthusiastic, and 2% are not enthusiastic at all.

Half of the Republicans surveyed said they're very enthusiastic to vote. 28% said they are somewhat enthusiastic, 19% said they are not too enthusiastic, and 3% said they're not enthusiastic at all.

Party ID Very enthusiastic Somewhat enthusiastic Not too enthusiastic Not at all enthusiastic
Republican 50 28 19 3
Independent 17 23 28 31
Democrat 34 37 22 7

Click here to read the full survey results , including results on participants' confidence in the 2020 election, President Joe Biden's job approval rating, and favorability ratings for Biden, former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a likely candidate for president in 2024.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

