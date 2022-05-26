Los Tucanes de Tijuana & Luis Angel (El Flaco) at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno Jun 24, 2022 – presale code

RENO, Nev. – Chef Colin and MaryBeth Smith, local and longtime owners of Roundabout Catering, have announced the acquisition of Campo in downtown Reno. The name will change to Smith and River, with a new menu rolling out in the future consisting of fresh, approachable and modern cuisine that the Roundabout team is known for. Chef Christian Flores will return as executive chef, bringing his technique and creative approach to distinctive dishes. Flores started his career with Roundabout, trained under Chef Smith and has served in several capacities over the years, including executive chef at Roundabout Grill.

RENO, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO