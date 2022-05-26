ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Tucanes de Tijuana & Luis Angel (El Flaco) at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno Jun 24, 2022 – presale code

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Los Tucanes de Tijuana & Luis Angel (El Flaco) presale passcode is available below to our members! This is a great chance for you to order Los Tucanes de...

KOLO TV Reno

Silver State Sights - Moon Rocks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Officially its known as the north reno recreation area, Unofficially, it’s called something else. “It was named the Moon Rocks by the locals,” explained Tracie Barnthouse of Travel Nevada. About a 40 minute drive from Reno it’s a place that ATV riders can’t get...
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Inaugural Big Blue Music & Brews Festival kicks off Friday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The largest 3-day festival ever held in South Lake Tahoe starts Friday and will end late Sunday night. The inaugural free Big Blue Music & Brews Festival features about 50 artists spread across 17 venues from the downtown corridor at Heavenly Village through the south end of South Lake Tahoe at Camp Richardson.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
AFAR

Discover Lake Tahoe on Foot With These Incredible Hikes

A number of hiking trails in North and South Lake Tahoe provide scenic adventures for visitors. Lake Tahoe is often called the “Jewel of the Sierras,” for good reason. Not only is it a proverbial jewel in the otherwise rugged 250-mile-long Sierra Nevada mountain range, but from above, Tahoe looks like an actual sapphire sparkling in the cradle of snow-capped mountains. That’s especially true when viewed from one of the surrounding peaks nearly 10,000 feet above sea level.
TRAVEL
nevadabusiness.com

Roundabout Announces Acquisition of Campo in Downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. – Chef Colin and MaryBeth Smith, local and longtime owners of Roundabout Catering, have announced the acquisition of Campo in downtown Reno. The name will change to Smith and River, with a new menu rolling out in the future consisting of fresh, approachable and modern cuisine that the Roundabout team is known for. Chef Christian Flores will return as executive chef, bringing his technique and creative approach to distinctive dishes. Flores started his career with Roundabout, trained under Chef Smith and has served in several capacities over the years, including executive chef at Roundabout Grill.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Max

Meet Max, a middle-aged guy that is such a social fellow. If you are looking for unconditional love and affection and something to give you a sense of purpose and greet you every day when you come home, look no further. This snuggly, sweet ball of fur would be the perfect fit.
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Yacht seized by US Marshals up for auction at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The United State Marshals Service is auctioning off the Sierra Rose, an 85-foot yacht docked at South Lake Tahoe, that it previously seized. Apple Auctioneering Co. will be conducting an online-only auction on behalf of the US Marshals Service starting Tuesday, May 31, and lasting through 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Memorial Day Weekend Music Festival and Fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’re invited to a free family-friendly summer music festival designed to raise money for our local veterans Saturday, May 28, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at VFW Post 9211 at 255 Historic Lane in Reno near Moana and Baker lanes. You’ll enjoy two...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Secret Sparks: Tommy's Grandstand

Swing batter batter swing! Tommy's Grandstand gives you the opportunity to hit balls in indoor batting cages while also enjoying a nice snack to fuel up. Michael Tragash with Yelp Reno joined Fox 11 to teach us all about the unique experience.
SPARKS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

TRU Development and LMC, A Lennar Company Officially Break Ground

RENO, Nev. Leading Nevada Developer, TRU Development Company, in partnership with LMC, A Lennar Company hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking on the APEX @vista, a 360-home apartment development located on a 15.2-acre parcel at 6026 Vista Blvd. in Sparks Nevada. This development will offer 1, 2, & 3-bedroom apartment homes. theAPEX brand signifies a consciously designed community of the future focused on connected communal spaces, tech driven interior amenities, and sustainable building design to be enjoyed with family and friends.
SPARKS, NV
963kklz.com

Carla Rea Goes Back To Senior Year

It’s Graduation time in Las Vegas, and the rest of Nevada. Time to move forward, and look back on wht will be some of the best – and simplest – times of your life. Ten, twenty, thirty years down the road it will still seem like yesterday that you wore that outfit, and that hairstyle, and dated THAT person!
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fast Casual

Big Chicken on the way to Reno

Big Chicken, a fast casual chicken concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, has signed a franchise agreement with restaurant owner Damon Kreizenbeck to open six locations in northwest Nevada. "I've been in the fast casual business for the last seven years and was looking for an opportunity to...
RENO, NV
todayuknews.com

Ford, GM, Audi, VW and Mitsubishi dealerships trade hands in 4 states

Corwin Automotive Group of Fargo, N.D., is continuing its growth, in April buying a Buick-GMC-Cadillac dealership in Nevada. Corwin Automotive on April 12 purchased Reno Buick-GMC-Cadillac from Arne Hoel and Ken Schofield, according to National Business Brokers, a buy-sell firm in Irvine, Calif. The firm’s Brady Schmidt and Gary Mull handled the transaction.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Vehicle Burglaries at Trail Heads

Nevada 211 is a free, confidential service connecting people with resources in the community. The Nevada Humane Society has an abundance of cats ready for adoption.
NEVADA STATE
nevadasportsnet.com

Nevada adds 6-foot-9 walk-on John Flannigan, from De La Salle High

John Flannigan, 6-foot-9 forward from the Bay Area with some local ties, will walk on to the Nevada basketball team next season. Flannigan's father was a one-time assistant coach for the Reno High football team and his older brother graduated from UNR earlier this month. The younger Flannigan was planning...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Pilot project to encourage bikes and scooters in Reno on hold

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pilot project to make downtown Reno more vibrant by making it easier for bicycles and scooters to get around will not be finished by this weekend due to supply chain issues, the city of Reno said Friday. The city said the Micromobility Pilot Project could be...
RENO, NV
KDWN

Northern Nevada: life in prison for California killer in Reno motel shooting

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A California man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a Reno woman whose 5-year-old son told police he pretended to be dead after the killer started firing nearly two dozen gunshots in their motel room. 49-year-old Lamar Adams of Richmond pleaded guilty earlier to one count of first-degree murder and one count of child endangerment in the 2020 killing of 42-year-old Lynette Lozano. Both counts included deadly weapon enhancements. Police say Adams fired 23 shots in the small motel room where Lozano was staying with her two young children. Adams will have to serve nearly 33 years in prison before he’s eligible for parole.
RENO, NV
Nationwide Report

21-year-old Michael Cobb dead after a rollover crash in Carson City (Carson City, NV)

Authorities identified 21-year-old Michael Cobb, from Dayton, as the man who lost his life following a rollover crash early Friday morning in Carson City. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the northbound College Parkway off-ramp just before 5 a.m. on May 20 in response to a single-vehicle accident. The preliminary reports showed that a Ford F-150 driven by Michael Cobb drifted from the travel lane, hit a metal paddle marker and continued north before colliding with the guardrail.
CARSON CITY, NV

