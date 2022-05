A turn onto Rachel Carson Way in the Town of Ithaca leads to a community unlike any other in the Finger Lakes. The charm of EcoVillage presents itself at once. To your left is a field of giant solar panels and a berry garden near Frog neighborhood. To your right, the newly developed Tree neighborhood with its modern architecture. Directly ahead is Song neighborhood, where residents put their own spin on untreated wood homes.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO