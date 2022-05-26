ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whittier, CA

81-year-old woman robbed in Whittier-area home invasion

By Alexa Mae Asperin
foxla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST WHITTIER, Calif. - Two suspects are wanted in connection with a Whittier-area home...

www.foxla.com

foxla.com

Bodycam video: San Bernardino Police chase robbery suspects through apartment complex

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Two people were arrested earlier this week for allegedly robbing multiple storage units in San Bernardino County, according to authorities. According to the San Bernardino Police Department, a caller reported the robberies last Wednesday, May 25, saying that the duo had cut the locks at a local storage facility, stealing items and loading them into the back of a U-Haul truck. The robberies were also apparently caught on surveillance cameras.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Multiple people wounded in stabbing outside bar in Covina

Authorities are investigating a stabbing that took place at a bar in Covina Friday evening, which sent multiple people to the hospital. The incident unfolded outside of Rude Dog Bar & Grill in Covina, located on N. Citrus Avenue at around 11:15 p.m. According to Covina Police Department, the stabbing was preceded by an altercation involving a group of people.As a result of the stabbing, at least two people were taken to nearby hospitals with possible stab wounds. There were no fatalities reported.It was unclear whether police had taken a suspect into custody as the investigation continued through Saturday morning. 
COVINA, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

California homeowner fatally shoots burglary suspect in home

A Walnut homeowner fatally shot one of two suspected burglars following a break-in at his home early Saturday, authorities said. The incident began when residents heard footsteps around 4 a.m. inside the home in the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When they went to check on the noise, the male homeowner was confronted by a man armed with a handgun.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man found shot dead in his Palmdale home

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is searching for the person or people who shot and killed a man inside his Palmdale home late Friday night. Deputies from the LASD Palmdale station responded to a home on the 37000 block of Cedrela Avenue after receiving reports for shots fired in the area. At 11:48 p.m., […]
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

Arrest made in stabbing death of man in Thousand Oaks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - A man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of another man over the weekend in Thousand Oaks, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. The victim, 24-year-old Oliver Willis, was found dead from multiple stab wounds early Sunday in the 1800 block of...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
foxla.com

2 arrests made in Beverly Crest follow-home robbery

LOS ANGELES - The third. Two arrests have been made in connection with a follow-home robbery in Beverly Crest last month. The four tourists from Northern California were visiting Los Angeles for a birthday celebration. They left a restaurant around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Beverly Grove area and felt they were being followed to their Airbnb in Coldwater Canyon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Possible road rage incident in Industry under investigation

INDUSTRY, Calif. - Authorities are actively searching for a suspect Friday in connection with a possible road rage incident in Industry. Right now the Workman Mill Road off-ramp just off westbound 60 Freeway is closed as the investigation continues. According to the LASD, shots may have been fired. Video from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Public Safety
KTLA.com

Man arrested in fatal shooting in Downey is son of DJ Quik: LAT

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Downey on Wednesday, according to the Downey Police Department, and a media report indicates the alleged shooter is the son of famous Compton musician DJ Quik. David Blake Jr. allegedly shot 33-year-old Julio Cardoza in the chest...
DOWNEY, CA
foxla.com

Man arrested for enticing child in Chino: police

CHINO, Calif. - A San Bernardino man was arrested after he allegedly contacted a minor to commit a sex crime. According to police, the incident happened May 23 just after 4:30 p.m. near Riverside Drive and San Antonio Avenue in Chino. The victim told police she was walking home from...
CHINO, CA

