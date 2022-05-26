Nick Reed’s Must Read Headlines – 05.26.22

Don McLean has dropped out of the National Rifle Association rally concert following the Uvalde school shooting in Texas.“In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week,” the 76-year-old singer announced.On Tuesday (24 May), an 18-year-old gunman named Salvador Ramos opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two adults.Officials said that Ramos entered the school with a handgun and a rifle before opening fire.Soon after the incident, a number of US celebrities...
