Uvalde, TX

Nick Reed’s Must Read Headlines – 05.26.22

By Sarah Myers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke attempted to derail Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s response to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Wednesday. Texas school shooting: Beto O’Rourke derails Gov. Greg Abbott update on Uvalde...

Related
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
MarketRealist

Will Beto O'Rourke Lose or Gain Votes After Confronting Greg Abbott?

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is said to be holding a lead over former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke in the Texas governor’s race. According to data provided by MySanAntonio, Abbott was “up by seven points, holding a 46-39 lead,” as of May 17. Despite this, O’Rourke did receive “over 90 percent of the vote from Democrats” during the primary elections.
Rolling Stone

‘It’s On You!’: Beto O’Rourke Storms Gov. Greg Abbott’s Press Conference on Uvalde Shooting

Click here to read the full article. “It’s on you!” Beto O’Rourke screamed at Texas Governor Greg Abbott as he and other state officials held a press conference on the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 kids and two teachers on Tuesday. O’Rourke, who is running as a Democrat for Texas governor, approached Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and yelled, “The time to stop the next shooting is now, and you are doing nothing.” O’Rourke continued to bellow as Patrick called him “out of line and an embarrassment.” Someone else then called the Democrat a “sick son...
The Independent

Don McLean drops out of NRA rally concert following Texas school shooting

Don McLean has dropped out of the National Rifle Association rally concert following the Uvalde school shooting in Texas.“In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week,” the 76-year-old singer announced.On Tuesday (24 May), an 18-year-old gunman named Salvador Ramos opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two adults.Officials said that Ramos entered the school with a handgun and a rifle before opening fire.Soon after the incident, a number of US celebrities...
