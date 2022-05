Drake engaged in friendly banter with pop-rock trio HAIM when he called the girl group “the Beatles” in an Instagram caption. On Wednesday, May 25, Drake posted a photo of him with Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim in their first meeting. He captioned the photo, “Just met the Beatles,” while the four of them posed for a black and white photo. In response to Drake, the L.A. sisters shared the same photo captioned, “We’re the Beatles.”

