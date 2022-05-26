Williston woman injured in train collision near Ross

Dolphin at Minot? Those words don’t usually go together! Nevertheless, recently, local residents of Scituate gathered on Glades Road to witness a very rare sighting–a dolphin! A bottlenose dolphin was identified by none other than Scituate Monthly participants. Bottlenose dolphins are typically found in southern temperate and tropical waters. Since New England’s waters are not their preferred habitat, they are rarely seen as far north as Massachusetts. Though a dolphin in Massachusetts is not unheard of, it is rare–and extremely cool–to see one close to shore in Scituate.
Comments / 0