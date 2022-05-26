Chris Tucker at The Wilbur in Boston Jul 30, 2022 – presale password

Editor’s Note: Chances are, by now, we’re all aware that Boston Calling is happening this weekend across the sprawling Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston. But Vanyaland Music Editor, Boston Victoria Wasylak is filling us in on what’s happening inside the festival, covering the sights and sounds from the grounds to the stage and everything in between. As she covered Friday’s Day 1 (May 27), a few of the live performances really stood out, and those are highlighted below. Be sure to check her report on the festival’s best selfie locations, and keep it locked to our continuing coverage throughout the weekend. — Michael Marotta.

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO