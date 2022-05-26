ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Tucker at The Wilbur in Boston Jul 30, 2022 – presale password

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest Chris Tucker presale password is now on our blog: During this exclusive pre-sale period you have got a tremendous opportunity to acquire performance tickets before anyone else. You...

DeRay Davis at The Wilbur in Boston Sep 23, 2022 – pre-sale password

A DeRay Davis presale passcode is available below to our members! Everyone with this presale code will have the opportunity to get tickets before the general public. This might be the last chance ever to see DeRay Davis live in Boston, MA. Here are the DeRay Davis show details:. Onsale...
Ziwes performance in Boston, MA Sep 30, 2022 – presale password

The latest Ziwe presale password is now on our blog! While this special presale opportunity exists, you’ll have the chance to get tickets for Ziwe before anyone else. If you don’t get your tickets to Ziwe’s show in Boston, MA during this presale you might not be able to buy them before they sell out.
Zach Bryan in Boston, MA – presale passcode

The very latest Zach Bryan presale password is now on our site! For a limited time you can buy your very own tickets before the public!!!. Believe it, this just might be the last chance ever to see Zach Bryan live in Boston, MA!!. Here are all the Zach Bryan...
I Love the 90s in Portland, ME Aug 13, 2022 – pre-sale password

The I Love the 90s presale password has just been published! During this exclusive presale period you have got the chance to buy performance tickets before the general public. Don’t miss this amazing chance to personally see I Love the 90s’s event in Portland, ME. Here are the...
Massachusetts Entertainment
Boston Calling 2022: Highlights from the stage and scene on Day 1

Editor’s Note: Chances are, by now, we’re all aware that Boston Calling is happening this weekend across the sprawling Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston. But Vanyaland Music Editor, Boston Victoria Wasylak is filling us in on what’s happening inside the festival, covering the sights and sounds from the grounds to the stage and everything in between. As she covered Friday’s Day 1 (May 27), a few of the live performances really stood out, and those are highlighted below. Be sure to check her report on the festival’s best selfie locations, and keep it locked to our continuing coverage throughout the weekend. — Michael Marotta.
Boston Calling: Music resumes after severe weather forced fans to evacuate

BOSTON — Severe weather including lightning canceled some Saturday afternoon performances at the Boston Calling music festival, but by Saturday evening the shows resumed. Festival organizers reopened the venue at 5:30 p.m. after fans were forced to evacuate due to lightning that was reported close to the Harvard Athletic Complex. People were being advised to seek shelter at the venue, or in Harvard Square.
Dinosaurs Will Roam Boston’s Waterfront This June

Let's be honest, parents, there have been so many dinosaur events coming through our area lately that we've lost count. Yet the event happening on Boston's waterfront stands out from all the other dino happenings because it is completely free. You read that right. Boston's outdoor space, The Lawn on...
Free Things-To-Do This Memorial Day Weekend

Who’s ready for the long weekend? I know I am! Some of you are trying to get out of town, some of you are staying close to home, and I’m going to help you if you’re looking for something to do. Even better, they’re all Free Things-To-Do. From museums, to parades, to fairy houses, there’s something for everyone!
Chris Tucker
Chris Sale
Worcester Majors host open gym for community, hoping to recruit players for tryouts

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Celtics aren't the only basketball team in town. The Worcester Majors are the city's American Basketball Association team. The Majors held an open gym at the YWCA Saturday morning, catching up with members of the community while playing some basketball. They were joined by new head coach Anthony Rial. The team is preparing for its second year in the city, and they're getting ready to host a tryout for the team.
Is it better to buy or rent now in metro Boston?

It’s not like anyone these days in metro Boston’s highly competitive housing market is walking away with a bargain basement deal. Limited inventory because of underbuilding of housing following the aftermath of the Great Recession means there has been a national imbalance of demand far exceeding the available supply. It is even more exacerbated in metro Boston, where available land to develop is scarce and the approvals process for any kind of project can be a tedious battle.
Here Are the Cleanest Beaches in the Boston Area

With warm weather returning, plenty of families in New England are planning out their beach trips for the summer ahead of time. There are plenty of things to factor in when planning where to go such as restaurants or nearby attractions for kids. But one standard that goes unsaid is the cleanliness of the water.
Rapper Says He Brought Crowds to Hampton Beach, NH, Saturday

A singer who said he was arrested at Hampton Beach has put out a video taking responsibility for large unruly groups that blocked traffic on Saturday. The group started gathering late in the afternoon for what police called a "well-advertised event planned on social media," despite clouds and cooler temperatures than just a few miles inland, according to police.
MAP: Some Boston Streets to Close Overnight Thursday-Sunday, Police Say

Several streets in Boston are closed overnight through Sunday, police announced Thursday. The eleven street closures affect several parts of Roxbury, Dorchester, Jamaica Plain and Roslindale. Barricades and electronic signs were stationed in the neighborhoods Friday. Police didn't give a specific reason for closing the streets in their announcement, beyond...
Person shot across street from Boston Common

BOSTON — Boston police were investigating a reported shooting Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Winter Street and Tremont Street near Boston Common and Downtown Crossing. Video showed crime tape blocking off Winter Street, across from the Park Street MBTA station. Witnesses nearby said they saw two men arguing...
Morton Station Village project takes off ‘This is a dream that is happening’

There were tears of joy and simultaneous calls to action by community members last Friday as Gov. Baker and Cardinal Sean O’Malley joined Mattapan leaders at a groundbreaking event for Morton Station Village, a four-story building that will soon rise next to the Fairmount Line station on the former site of a Boston Police station.
Red Line riders terrified when youths take over PA system

“The MBTA Subway Operations team will work with Transit Police to help find way[s] to reduce these incidents." Passengers on a recent Red Line trip were startled when they heard shouting coming over the public address system, leading to fears that someone might have taken over the train. But yelling...
Teen arrested for attack on 2 men at Shawmut Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15-year-old has been placed in custody after attacking two adult men at the MBTA Shawmut Station. Just before noon on May 23, a 69-year-old man and a 47-year-old man were approached by several male juveniles at the Blue Bike racks. The group demanded money from the victims while threatening them with a knife. The victims told the group that they did not have any money, and the group then beat up the men on their heads and bodies. They then fled the scene.

