A bomb threat made to a high school on Cape Cod led to an evacuation and early dismissal of students Friday morning, authorities said. Massachusetts State Police received the “computer-generated” threat to Monomoy Regional High School in Harwich around 9 a.m., the Harwich Police Department said in a Facebook post. Dr. Scott Carpenter, superintendent of the Monomoy Regional School District, described the threat as non-credible and said it was made via an automated call.

HARWICH, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO