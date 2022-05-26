Wind Farm proposed near Wishek

(Wing, ND) -- A single-engine airplane was forced to land on Highway 14 following reports of engine failure mid flight. 32-year-old Garhett Langer of Bismarck was the pilot of the private aircraft. He learned of the issue around 9:20 a.m. this morning and conducted the landing near mile marker 27, six miles north of Wing. The aircraft was moved from the highway with no injuries reported.

WING, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO