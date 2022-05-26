Wind Farm proposed near Wishek

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Office of Management and Budget has announced that weekend tours will resume beginning Saturday, May 28th. “We look forward to welcoming an increased number of visitors to the state Capitol during the summer traveling season,” said John Boyle, OMB Facility Management Director. “We enjoy being able to share the building’s rich history, unparalleled architecture and unique beauty.”
(Wing, ND) -- A single-engine airplane was forced to land on Highway 14 following reports of engine failure mid flight. 32-year-old Garhett Langer of Bismarck was the pilot of the private aircraft. He learned of the issue around 9:20 a.m. this morning and conducted the landing near mile marker 27, six miles north of Wing. The aircraft was moved from the highway with no injuries reported.
