Mom Jeans. at Eastside Bowl in Madison – presale password

These beer-forward businesses will gladly welcome your fur baby into their dog-friendly spaces. Name a better combo than dogs and beer — we’ll wait for your answer with one of each at The Boneyard. This bar combines an off-leash dog park with on-leash areas where your pup can make new friends and get exercise. There is a rotating list of craft beers on tap, plus cocktails, hard ciders, wine, nonalcoholic beverages and usually a visiting food truck. Leashed dogs are welcome in the indoor bar, or you can sit down at an outdoor fireplace and watch your pet run around with friends. 1018 Walsh Road, 608-216-8865, madisonboneyard.com.

MIDDLETON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO