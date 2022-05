The leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that seeks to overturn Roe v. Wade has taken social discourse by storm, leaving major companies to speak up or risk backlash for silence. Among them, gaming companies have grown conspicuous through their absence from or delay in entering abortion rights discourse, with The Washington Post reporting that only two of 20 major publishers it contacted returned with official statements. Now it has been revealed that Sony has essentially forbidden employees from any of its studios from speaking out. The company eventually agreed to match a donation to reproductive rights groups from Insomniac Games, but this act of charity came with a caveat: the studios cannot speak of it in public.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO