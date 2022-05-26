ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Here's how to watch giant asteroid as it passes over Earth on Friday

By January Zermeno
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Asteroid 7335 (1989 JA) is as wide as 10 football fields, and it’s headed this way. And, although it has been dubbed by NASA as a “potentially hazardous asteroid” for it’s size, it will pass over us by about 2.5 million miles.

As its label indicates, the asteroid was discovered in 1989, and it’s not expected to fly this close to us again between now and the end of the 22nd century. The asteroid will make it’s closest approach on Friday at around 2:26 pm (CST).

Photo Credit: https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/

You can watch live as it whooshes harmlessly through the night sky on Friday. Asteroid 7335 (1989 JA) can be tracked in real time here on NASA’s “Eyes on Asteroids” webpage. It will pass too far away to witness with the naked eye, but you might be able to spot it with a really powerful telescope, according to CNET(opens in new tab) . Or you can watch the asteroid pass by live on the Virtual Telescope Project(opens in new tab) ‘s website.

So there’s clearly no reason for any asteroid anxiety with 1989 JA, but still it’s expected to be the largest asteroid to make a close pass by Earth during 2022, according to NASA’s database of near-earth objects .

