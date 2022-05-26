ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Linda Cook review: ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ is a class second act

By Linda Cook
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UMBow_0fr2BJz800

I have seen zero episodes of “Downton Abbey” on television.

I did see, and like, the first movie. That I enjoyed the second one – “Downton Abbey: A New Era” – even more is a tribute to the fine screenwriting, which contains just enough exposition to remind me who these characters are and how they relate to one another.

In this one, Lord Grantham and other members of the family travel to the south of France to see a villa the Dowager Countess (the always-wonderful Maggie Smith) has inherited.

And who was this gentleman who bequeathed her this property … and did he have something to do with her first-born?

Of course, there are a lot of other things to fuss about, both upstairs and downstairs at the abbey. Hugh Dancy plays a movie director who wants to film his latest drama in the gorgeous mansion.

At first, the thought of such carryings-on results in eye-rolling and exasperated sighs … really, how inappropriate! But the practical Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) points out just how leaky the roof is, and just how much money they will make to help restore the beautiful house.

It’s so much fun to watch how the entire ensemble reacts when the halls are suddenly full of stars and a film crew. I loved how starstruck Daisy (Sophie McShera) is, and how actor Guy Dexter (played wonderfully by Dominic West) never takes himself too seriously.

The most enjoyable, and the most irritating, character is star Myrna Dalgleish (Laura Haddock) who takes herself quite seriously. She treats the staff shabbily and proceeds to throw tantrums when things don’t go her way.

The sets are beautiful, the dialogue lively – of course, Smith’s lines are as sharp as she is sharp-tongued. There’s a clever scene toward the end that involves a gathering of characters that is an utter delight.

Bravo, screenwriter Julian Fellowes. The only way I can imagine anyone liking this film more is if they have seen every episode of the series.

3 ½ stars

Rated: PG for adult themes.

Running time: Two hours and four minutes.

Watch the trailer here .

At Cinemark, Davenport; Regal, Moline; and Palms 10, Muscatine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Midland parents arrested after leaving kids home alone for hours

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland couple was arrested late last week after police said they left their two children home alone for several hours. Adrian Rodriguez Urquidi, 35, and his wife, Chasiti Marie Urquidi, 36, have both been charged with abandoning/endangering a child.  Around 9:54 p.m. on May 20, officers with the Midland Police Department […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

A fight, a car battery, and a bite mark: couple arrested by OPD

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa couple is behind bars after police said a verbal argument led to a physical one. Arturo Rivera, 29, has been charged with assaulting a pregnant woman. His wife, 29-year-old Bernice Misquez, has been charged with assault.  According to an affidavit, on May 24, an officer with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Mom charged after leaving kids home alone

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after police said she left her young children home alone for at least 45 minutes. 38-year-old Juliet Uhegbu is facing two counts of Child Abandonment/Endangerment. According to an affidavit, on May 19, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a “glass break” alarm […]
ODESSA, TX
tatler.com

Downton Abbey stars dial up the glamour at the New York premiere of A New Era

The stars of Downton Abbey: A New Era appeared in all their finery for the New York premiere of the long-awaited second film by director Julian Fellowes. After delays in production pushed back the release of the hotly-anticipated sequel by several months, the cast was finally able to celebrate the film’s release across the Atlantic. Both upstairs and downstairs denizens of the Downton stately home, which is filmed at Highclere Castle, glammed up for the occasion.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Haddock
Person
Michelle Dockery
Person
Hugh Dancy
Person
Julian Fellowes
Person
Dominic West
Person
Maggie Smith
Cinemablend

Downton Abbey Star Shares Funny Story About The Maggie Smith-Oriented Request She Had On The A New Era Set

One of the most important rules in Downton Abbey’s universe has always been that the Dowager Countess always gets the last word. Through six seasons, and now two motion pictures, it’s one of the most sacrosanct tenets to this iconic series. That didn’t stop Penelope Wilton, the actor behind the Countess' frequent sparring partner Lady Isobel Merton, from trying to alter the rules of the game. This led to a funny story involving that very Maggie Smith-oriented request for one of the most anticipated upcoming movies, Downton Abbey: A New Era.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Downton Abbey Creator Julian Fellowes Admits He Beefed Up Two Classic Characters In A New Era Because They Were Underused In The Previous Films

Warning: spoilers for Downton Abbey: A New Era are in play. If you haven’t seen the film yet, you may want to check out one of our other lovely articles. The cast of Downton Abbey is a large ensemble that is impressive in a multitude of ways. That sort of advantage can cut both ways, as some characters once central to the plot of a TV series can sometimes get lost in the cinematic shuffle. Writer/creator Julian Fellowes recently admitted to feeling a couple of characters had gotten the short end of the stick in the first movie. So when it came time to write the story for the upcoming movie A New Era, he consciously used the opportunity to beef up a couple central figures in the Downton dynasty, Robert and Cora Grantham.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Downton Abbey 2 star opens up about A New Era's devastating ending

Downton Abbey 2 ending spoilers follow. While Downton Abbey fans in the UK have been able to get over A New Era's devastating ending, fans in the US have just been discovering how the sequel plays out. The new movie sees the Crawleys head to France to figure out why...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey's Allen Leech reveals gender of second child in most adorable way

Downton Abbey star Allen Leech has announced the gender of his second child with his wife Jessica Blair Herman in the most adorable way. The actor revealed that he and Jessica are having a baby girl while attending the New York premiere for the Downton Abbey film sequel, A New Era, on Sunday by wearing pink on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Era#Downton Abbey#Family Travel#Bravo
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Cast Weigh In on Likely New Direction With Mary at the Helm

[This story contains mild spoilers to Downton Abbey: A New Era.] After 2019’s Downton Abbey movie and now its sequel, Downton Abbey: A New Era, there’s the scent of succession in the air as Michelle Dockery’s Lady Mary is being positioned to run the estate, with the blessing of Dame Maggie Smith’s Dowager Countess of Grantham.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhy Julian Fellowes Wanted to Disrupt 'Downton Abbey' in the Movie Sequel — and Where the Franchise Could Go Next'Downton Abbey: A New Era' Serving Up Solid $18M Box Office OpeningEvents of the Week: 'Stranger Things,' 'Conversations With Friends' and More “It’s clear...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Movies
ABC Big 2 News

Friends mourn sudden loss of Odessa man killed in crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An entire community is mourning the loss of a local father, after a deadly crash over the weekend. The victim’s friends are devastated by this sudden loss. Early Saturday morning, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a single car roll over crash in the 4600 block of Golder Avenue. […]
ODESSA, TX
GamesRadar

Top Gun 2 director addresses Kelly McGillis and Meg Ryan's absence in new movie

Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski has explained why Kelly McGillis and Meg Ryan don't appear in the long-awaited sequel. Ahead of the movie's release on May 24, the filmmaker sat down for a chat with Insider, and was asked about his decision not to bring back Ryan's Carole Bradshaw and McGillis's Charlotte Blackwood – who was Tom Cruise's onscreen love interest – from the 1986 original.
MOVIES
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy