iPhone production plans said to be 20M down on consensus expectations

By Ben Lovejoy
9to5Mac
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple’s iPhone production plans for 2022 are said to be around 220 million units – some 20M lower than the consensus estimates of analysts. It would also represent zero growth on 2021. The Cupertino company is facing a perfect storm of obstacles in the run-up to the...

9to5Mac

Will the iPhone 14 lineup face delays? Kuo weighs in

A report from early this week suggested Apple and its suppliers were struggling with iPhone 14 production due to COVID-19 lockdowns in China. In addition, an analyst said iPhone 14 Plus/Max production was delayed by three weeks. Now, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that despite that, Apple’s shipping plan for iPhone 14 models is still on track.
9to5Mac

Would you consider buying a purple iPhone 14 Pro?

One of the things people care about when Apple releases an iPhone is new color options. Rumors now say the company could release a purple iPhone 14 Pro, alongside the traditional Silver, Graphite, and Gold options. With that in mind, would you consider buying a purple iPhone 14 Pro?. As...
AOL Corp

Apple to increase starting pay for U.S. workers

(Reuters) -Apple Inc will raise the starting pay for its U.S. employees, the iPhone maker said on Wednesday, as companies face a tight labor market and a surge in unionization efforts amid rising inflation. The starting pay for the company's U.S. team members will rise to $22 per hour, or...
FOXBusiness

Apple boosting pay budget for workers amid tight labor market

Apple Inc. is boosting pay for workers amid rising inflation, a tight labor market and unionization pushes among hourly store employees. The iPhone maker on Wednesday told employees in an email that the company is increasing its overall compensation budget. Starting pay for hourly workers in the U.S. will rise to $22 an hour, or higher based upon the market, a 45% increase from 2018. Starting salaries in the U.S. are also expected to increase.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Country
China
US News and World Report

Stocks Rise Broadly on Gains From Retailers Including Macy's

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors cheered a strong set of quarterly results from Macy's and other retailers. The S&P 500 rose 2.1% as of 12:38 p.m. Eastern and is solidly in the green for the week following a choppy few days of trading. The S&P 500 is coming off seven straight weekly losses, its longest such stretch since 2001.
Variety

Alibaba Annual Profits Lower, Rocked by Investment Losses, Slowing China Economy

Click here to read the full article. China’s e-commerce and media giant Alibaba recorded lower profits in the 12 months to March 2022, following a year of turmoil for tech companies, a weakening Chinese economy, a COVID revival and Russia’s war in Ukraine.. Group revenues increased by 19% in the year to March, reaching $135 billion (RMB853 billion). In the fourth quarter, revenues grew 9% to $32.2 billion (RMB204 billion). Net profits bore the brunt of the difficult conditions and the market value of some of its investments in other companies reduced by some $7 billion. Annual net income was stated as...
Bloomberg

Apple Will Keep IPhone Production Flat

Apple Inc. is planning to keep iPhone production roughly flat in 2022, a conservative stance as the year turns increasingly challenging for the smartphone industry. Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities has a $200 price target on the stock. He's on Bloomberg Markets: European Close." (Source: Bloomberg)
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 60% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

The company has navigated the supply chain challenges admirably so far and has been clocking impressive growth. Ambarella's cheap valuation and the booming demand for its computer vision chips should help it regain its mojo. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
CNBC

Two investment banks cut their China GDP forecasts even lower

BEIJING — Two investment banks cut their China GDP forecasts this week for a third time this year based on the toll of persistent Covid controls. Both estimates are under 4% — well below the official target of around 5.5% growth for 2022. UBS cut its forecast to...
The Week

Tech giants drag down the S&P 500

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. The handful of companies that powered the S&P 500 to new heights are now dragging the entire index down, said Karen Langley in The Wall Street Journal. "Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Tesla, Google, and Facebook swelled to be so big in recent years that they accounted for 25 percent" of the benchmark U.S. stock index, which is weighted by market value. But since the market has turned, those six firms plus Netflix and Nvidia "are responsible for 46 percent of the benchmark's total 2022 losses." Slower-growing "value" stocks in the S&P 500 that are better positioned to handle rising inflation and higher interest rates have done better. Those include Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Merck, and AbbVie.
9to5Mac

Sony wants to double the number of PlayStation titles on iPhone by 2025

Want to play your favorite PlayStation titles from wherever? Well, eventually you’ll have more options than ever to play on your iPhone. Sony is apparently making efforts to expand its PlayStation titles on PC and mobile by 2025. These details come from an investor day presentation, according to The Verge.
9to5Mac

Why Apple needs to copy Google’s new ‘USB-C cable alert’ feature

Google is rolling out an update to Chrome OS this week that comes with a very nifty new feature. As reported by our colleagues over at 9to5Google, Chrome OS 102 includes a new “USB-C cable alert” feature, and it’s a feature that Apple should absolutely replicate across the board for its products…
Reuters

Big tech ad revenue growth to taper as pandemic bubble pops -analyst

May 26 (Reuters) - After unprecedented revenue growth last year, digital platforms including Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O), Snap Inc (SNAP.N) and Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) now face a sobering reality as pandemic-driven advertising trends dissipate, according to an analyst report on Thursday. Research firm MoffettNathanson cut its 2025...
9to5Mac

iPadOS 16 window resizing? This clue suggests it could come at WWDC

As is always the case ahead of WWDC, speculation is in full gear regarding potential new features and changes. One of the biggest questions every year is whether that year’s iPadOS update will finally be the one to unleash the full power of the iPad hardware. Ahead of WWDC...
